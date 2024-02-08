Newsnews
Instagram Threads Introduces New Save Feature To Compete With X

Written by: Catherina Bays | Published: 8 February 2024
News

Instagram Threads, the text-based social networking app, is rolling out a new feature that allows users to save posts, putting it in closer competition with X/Twitter. The highly requested save feature will enable users to bookmark their favorite posts for later viewing.

Key Takeaway

Instagram Threads is expanding its feature set by introducing the ability to save posts, a move that aligns with its strategy to compete with other social networking platforms.

Testing the New Save Feature

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced the limited test for the new save feature in a recent Threads post. Users participating in the test will be able to access the save feature by clicking on the three-dot menu located in the top-right corner of a post. While the decision to place the feature in the “More Options” menu may seem unconventional, it aligns with Threads’ ongoing efforts to optimize user experience.

Adopting Instagram’s Feature

Threads’ decision to introduce the save feature mirrors Instagram’s existing capability, which has been available since 2016. This move is in line with the app’s strategy to align with Instagram’s popular functionalities, catering to the preferences of its user base.

Continued Innovation and Competition

Since its launch, Threads has been consistently introducing new features to enhance user engagement and compete with platforms such as X, Bluesky, Mastodon, Nostr, Post, and Spill. The recent addition of the save feature is part of Threads’ ongoing efforts to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of its user community.

