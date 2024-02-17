Google’s New Feature: Talk To A Live Rep

Google is currently testing a new feature that could potentially revolutionize the way we interact with businesses over the phone. This feature, known as “Talk to a Live Rep,” aims to eliminate the need for users to wait on hold for extended periods of time, only to finally connect with a customer service agent.

Testing and Availability

The feature is currently being tested in the U.S. as part of Google’s Search Labs program, which allows users to try out early-stage Google Search experiences. It is available in English and can be accessed through the Google app on Android and iOS, as well as Chrome on desktop.

How It Works

Unlike the Pixel’s “Hold for Me” feature, which is only available on Pixel phones, “Talk to a Live Rep” is accessible on all devices. Additionally, while “Hold for Me” can only be activated once the user is already on hold, “Talk to a Live Rep” takes a proactive approach by navigating the phone tree for the user and then initiating a call back once a customer service agent is available.

When a user searches for a company’s customer support number, Google will display a “Request a call” button if the business is supported. The user can then select the reason for their call, and Google will provide SMS updates on the progress before connecting them with a customer representative.

Supported Businesses

Currently, the feature is available for a select group of businesses, including airlines, telecom companies, retailers, insurance companies, and other services. Some of the supported businesses include Alaska Airlines, Delta Airlines, JetBlue, Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Boost Mobile, Samsung, ADT, Instacart, UPS, Zelle, State Farm, and more.