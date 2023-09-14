Newsnews
B2B Leads: Don’t Let Them Go To Waste!

Written by: Bobinette Wilke | Published: 15 September 2023
In today’s competitive business landscape, B2B startups often focus on acquiring new leads and may overlook the potential of their existing ones. Thousands of leads can sit idle in your customer relationship management (CRM) tool, collecting dust and missing out on valuable opportunities. To prevent this, it’s crucial to create lapsed lead segments and develop a strategy to engage with them proactively. By implementing automation and a comprehensive approach, you can harness the full potential of your B2B leads, even with limited resources.

Key Takeaway

Create specific lead segments based on recency, ideal customer persona, company revenue, company size, and lead stage to better prioritize and target your outreach efforts.

Create Targeted Lead Segments

When faced with a vast number of leads in your CRM, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. This is where lead segmentation comes into play. By categorizing leads based on their recency or how long they have been in your CRM, you can better prioritize your outreach efforts. Additionally, consider using other methods such as ideal customer persona (ICP), company revenue, company size, and lead stage to further refine your segments.

For instance, you can have different segments for leads that fit different ICPs and further subdivide them based on their recency. This approach allows you to tailor your messaging and sales strategies accordingly, ensuring maximum efficiency in reaching out to lapsed leads.

Assign Lapsed Leads to Sales Reps

A crucial step in leveraging lapsed leads is assigning them to individual sales representatives. Having a dedicated sales admin who monitors lead assignments and tracks the performance of each agent is essential for minimizing gaps and maximizing conversion opportunities. If a sales rep is not effectively engaging with their assigned leads, the sales admin can provide alerts and support to get them back on track.

When assigning leads, consider the recency factor. Fresh leads tend to have higher conversion potential, so they should be assigned strategically to sales reps who have proven success in converting similar leads. By distributing lapsed leads evenly among your team, you increase the chances of re-engaging them and turning them into valuable customers.

Remember, assigning leads and monitoring performance is an ongoing process. Regularly review and adjust assignments based on individual sales reps’ strengths and conversion rates to optimize efficiency and results.

Don’t let your B2B leads go to waste. Embrace a proactive approach, create targeted lead segments, and assign them to your sales team. By effectively engaging with lapsed leads, you can unlock their potential and drive growth for your business.

