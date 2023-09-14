Newsnews
DistroKid Expands Its Toolset For Artists With Acquisition Of Website Builder Bandzoogle

Written by: Annetta Boyd | Published: 15 September 2023
In a strategic move to enhance its services for independent musicians, leading music distribution service DistroKid has recently acquired Bandzoogle, a popular website builder designed specifically for musicians. The financial terms of the acquisition have not been publicly disclosed.

Key Takeaway

DistroKid’s acquisition of Bandzoogle enhances its toolset for independent musicians, allowing users to conveniently manage their sales and offerings within the DistroKid ecosystem. Bandzoogle’s robust suite of e-commerce features, which includes music, merchandise, and ticket sales, opens up new revenue opportunities for artists, ultimately empowering them to connect directly with their fans.

Empowering Artists within the DistroKid Ecosystem

This acquisition opens up new possibilities for independent artists using DistroKid, as they will now have access to Bandzoogle’s powerful suite of tools. With this integration, DistroKid users can seamlessly manage their digital, physical, and on-demand sales within the DistroKid ecosystem. It’s important to note that Bandzoogle will continue to be available for non-DistroKid users as well.

Bandzoogle, founded by musician Chris Vinson in 2003, offers a range of e-commerce features that enable artists to sell their music, merchandise, and concert tickets directly to their fans without any commission fees. Additionally, the platform provides various revenue-generating opportunities, such as fan subscriptions, mailing lists, crowdfunding, and virtual tips.

Over the years, Bandzoogle users have achieved remarkable success, generating over $100 million in sales of music, merchandise, and tickets. The platform currently powers more than 60,000 websites, making it a trusted and widely adopted solution in the music industry.

DistroKid’s Commitment to Artists

DistroKid, which boasts a user base of over two million artists, is renowned for its comprehensive music distribution services. The company is responsible for distributing approximately 30-40% of all new music releases worldwide. Its recent introduction of the iPhone app has been well-received, granting users the ability to seamlessly upload new music, manage earnings, edit lyrics or credits, and track streaming statistics, among other features. DistroKid has also hinted at an upcoming Android launch, further expanding its reach.

