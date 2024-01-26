Newsnews
Apple’s Compliance With Regulators: A Reluctant Move

Written by: Kellsie Pahl | Published: 27 January 2024
Apple has been facing increasing pressure from regulators and lawmakers, leading to a series of changes that the tech giant is making to comply with new regulations. However, Apple’s response to these changes has been met with criticism and skepticism, as the company appears to be reluctant and punitive in its approach.

Key Takeaway

Apple’s response to regulatory compliance has been marked by reluctance and resistance, raising concerns about its approach to competition and user welfare.

Apple’s Reluctance and Whining

Apple’s compliance with the Digital Markets Act in Europe has led to the introduction of new safeguards in iOS 17.4. While Apple emphasizes the benefits of these changes for users, the company’s tone seems to convey a sense of reluctance and dissatisfaction with the regulatory requirements.

Apple’s portrayal of potential risks associated with third-party app install methods and side-loading has been viewed as exaggerated, especially in comparison to the existing practices on other platforms such as Android, Mac, and Windows.

Developer Challenges and User Impact

Apple’s recent announcement allowing developers to link out to alternative subscription methods has come with significant limitations and a substantial revenue cut for purchases made through these links. This move has raised concerns among developers and users about Apple’s control over in-app purchases and its impact on the overall user experience.

Implications and Future Outlook

Apple’s resistance to these regulatory changes not only raises questions about its compliance with antitrust laws but also reflects a lack of willingness to embrace increased competition and reduced influence over the market. This stance has led to growing frustration among developers and could potentially impact Apple’s position in the mobile market and its relationships with emerging platforms.

