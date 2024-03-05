Newsnews
News

Indian Firms Comply With Google Play Rules Amid Regulatory Intervention

Written by: Casey Tankersley | Published: 5 March 2024
indian-firms-comply-with-google-play-rules-amid-regulatory-intervention
News

Several Indian firms have reluctantly adhered to Google Play Store’s billing regulations to reinstate their apps, following their removal from the platform last week. The affected apps, including Shaadi, Matrimony.com, and Bharat Matrimony, have now been reinstated, alongside others such as Naukri, 99acres, Kuku FM, Stage, Altt, and QuackQuack.

Key Takeaway

Indian firms are begrudgingly complying with Google Play rules while simultaneously seeking regulatory intervention to address the issue.

Developer Compliance

Google offers developers three options for in-app purchases: a consumption-only model without paying a service fee, utilizing Google Play’s billing system with a fee of 15% or 30%, or offering an alternative billing system with a reduced fee. While some developers have opted for the consumption-only model, others have chosen to comply with Google Play billing.

Government Intervention

Seeking government and regulatory intervention, affected developers have engaged with India’s IT Minister and the country’s antitrust watchdog. The IT Minister expressed disapproval of Google’s app delisting and is actively involved in addressing the matter. Additionally, developers have raised concerns about Google’s preferential treatment of larger companies, citing the example of Spotify’s exemption from Google Play fees.

Distribution Challenges

Startups have highlighted the financial burden of Google’s fees, particularly in driving app installs. While alternative app stores exist, they have not gained significant traction in India, posing a distribution challenge for developers. The limitations of sideloading and the nascent stage of alternative app stores further exacerbate the distribution issue.

Google’s Response

Google has defended its position, emphasizing the multiple options provided to developers for compliance. The company stated that a small number of developers in India are subject to fees above 15% and highlighted the grace period and timeline for compliance. However, protesting firms are seeking regulatory action, with some founders urging the Competition Commission for India (CCI) to intervene.

Regulatory Action

Several firms, including Info Edge and TrulyMadly, have called for regulatory intervention, citing Google’s non-compliance with earlier rulings. The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has also expressed deep concern and urged the antitrust body to intervene and restore delisted apps.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

WazirX Faces 97% Plunge In Trading Volume Amid India’s Crypto Scrutiny
News

WazirX Faces 97% Plunge In Trading Volume Amid India’s Crypto Scrutiny

by Shina Thies | 19 December 2023
Crypto Exchanges Binance, Kraken, KuCoin Apps Disappear From Apple’s App Store In India
News

Crypto Exchanges Binance, Kraken, KuCoin Apps Disappear From Apple’s App Store In India

by Goldi Remington | 10 January 2024
Google Removes Binance And Other Global Crypto Apps From India Play Store
News

Google Removes Binance And Other Global Crypto Apps From India Play Store

by Linnet Chan | 14 January 2024
Indian Government Agency Seeks To Block Binance And Kraken
News

Indian Government Agency Seeks To Block Binance And Kraken

by Anatola Sandy | 29 December 2023
The State Of Venture Investments In India: Insights From Lightspeed
News

The State Of Venture Investments In India: Insights From Lightspeed

by Toinette Florez | 19 February 2024
AI Rules: A New Proposal For Artificial Intelligence Guidelines
News

AI Rules: A New Proposal For Artificial Intelligence Guidelines

by Erma Leavitt | 23 December 2023
Google Warns Of App Removal For Indian Firms Evading Play Store Fees
News

Google Warns Of App Removal For Indian Firms Evading Play Store Fees

by Mariska Spindler | 1 March 2024
PhonePe Launches Zero-Fee App Store To Challenge Google In India
News

PhonePe Launches Zero-Fee App Store To Challenge Google In India

by Caterina Nicolas | 23 September 2023

Recent Stories

Indian Firms Comply With Google Play Rules Amid Regulatory Intervention
News

Indian Firms Comply With Google Play Rules Amid Regulatory Intervention

by Casey Tankersley | 5 March 2024
Catalog: The B2B Commerce Platform For Small Companies
News

Catalog: The B2B Commerce Platform For Small Companies

by Casey Tankersley | 5 March 2024
How To Shoot Outside Foot FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Shoot Outside Foot FIFA 22

by Casey Tankersley | 5 March 2024
How To Do Curve Shot In FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Do Curve Shot In FIFA 22

by Casey Tankersley | 5 March 2024
How Do You Curve The Ball In FIFA 22
GAMING

How Do You Curve The Ball In FIFA 22

by Casey Tankersley | 5 March 2024
How To Get Rid Of A Red Card In FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Get Rid Of A Red Card In FIFA 22

by Casey Tankersley | 5 March 2024
How Much People Play FIFA 22
GAMING

How Much People Play FIFA 22

by Casey Tankersley | 5 March 2024
How Much Money Did FIFA 22 Make
GAMING

How Much Money Did FIFA 22 Make

by Casey Tankersley | 5 March 2024