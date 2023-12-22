Newsnews
AI Rules: A New Proposal For Artificial Intelligence Guidelines

Written by: Frieda Corona | Published: 23 December 2023
Artificial Intelligence, or AI, has been a topic of much discussion lately. Devin, in a recent piece, has proposed a new set of rules for AIs to follow in order to preserve our humanity. Let’s take a closer look at these proposed rules and their potential impact on the future of AI and startups.

Key Takeaway

Devin’s proposed rules for AI, though not practical, shed light on the potential impact of AI on our society and the need to consider ethical guidelines for its development and use.

Proposed Rules for AI

  • AI must rhyme
  • AI may not present a face or identity
  • AI cannot “feel” or “think”
  • AI-derived figures, decisions, and answers must be marked ‘?’
  • AI must not make life or death decisions
  • AI imagery must have a corner clipped

While these suggestions may not be realistically implemented, they raise important questions about the future of AI and its impact on our society. Devin’s article delves deep into the challenges we are facing as AIs become more mature and ubiquitous.

The Turbulent Journey of Startups

Amid the discussions about AI, the startup world continues to experience its own ups and downs. Bird, a once high-flying electric scooter company, has filed for bankruptcy, signaling the challenges faced by startups in the evolving business landscape.

Notable Startup Stories

  • Eric Wu’s Return to Startups: Opendoor co-founder, Eric Wu, is returning to the startup world amid the challenging real estate market.
  • Okta’s Acquisition of Spera: Okta’s acquisition of security firm Spera highlights the growing importance of cybersecurity in the digital age.
  • Meltwater’s Funding: Media monitoring company Meltwater secures a significant investment, reflecting the value placed on digital news and media analytics.

The Future of AI and Its Impact on Society

Looking ahead, Devin’s predictions for AI in 2024 paint a picture of a roller-coaster ride from hype to a reality check. From AI-powered music composition to the use of AI in social media and beyond, the influence of AI on various aspects of our lives is becoming increasingly apparent.

Legal and Regulatory Developments

Recent legal developments involving tech giants such as Apple and Google also shed light on the challenges and responsibilities associated with the rapid advancement of technology. From patent disputes to cybersecurity concerns, these developments underscore the need for careful consideration of the impact of technology on society.

As we navigate the evolving landscape of technology and its impact on our lives, it is crucial to consider the ethical and societal implications of AI and other emerging technologies.

