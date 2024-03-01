Newsnews
News

Google Warns Of App Removal For Indian Firms Evading Play Store Fees

Written by: Mariska Spindler | Published: 1 March 2024
google-warns-of-app-removal-for-indian-firms-evading-play-store-fees
News

Google has issued a warning to app developers in India, stating that it will begin removing apps from the Play Store if they fail to comply with the platform’s billing policies. This move comes after a three-year dispute and affects 10 Indian companies, some of which are well-established but remain unnamed.

Key Takeaway

Google has warned Indian app developers of potential app removal from the Play Store if they do not comply with the platform’s billing policies, following a three-year dispute.

Non-Compliance Consequences

A person familiar with the matter revealed that Google will initiate the removal of non-compliant apps from the Play Store starting Friday. The tech giant emphasized that these developers had ample time to adhere to the payment policies, which other app stores have successfully implemented.

Legal Challenges and Response

Several Indian firms, including Bharat Matrimony, Shadi.com, Unacademy, Kuku FM, Alt Digital Media, Info Edge, Disney’s Hotstar, and Tinder, have contested Google’s Play Store billing policy. However, Google has reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing consistent policies across its ecosystem, citing the need to address policy violations globally.

Enforcement and Compliance

Google emphasized that it has respected local laws and highlighted the Supreme Court’s refusal to interfere with its right to charge for the value and services provided through the Play Store. The company also underscored the importance of maintaining a level playing field across the ecosystem and offered developers the option to resubmit their apps by complying with the rules or partnering with alternative app stores.

Developer Options

Developers seeking to submit their apps on the Play Store are required to choose from three billing options: a consumption-only basis without paying a service fee, integrating Google Play’s billing system, or offering an alternative billing system with reduced fees.

This is a developing story, and further updates are expected.

