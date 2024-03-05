GAMINGgaming
How To Shoot Outside Foot FIFA 22

Written by: Linnet Chan | Published: 5 March 2024
How To Shoot Outside Foot FIFA 22
How To Shoot With the Outside Foot in FIFA 22

Welcome to the world of FIFA 22, where precise and strategic gameplay can make all the difference. As you dive into the world of virtual football, you may come across situations where shooting with the outside foot can give you the edge over your opponents. In this blog post, we will explore the technique of shooting with the outside foot in FIFA 22 and provide you with valuable tips to master this skill.

Key Takeaways:

  • Shooting with the outside foot can surprise goalkeepers and create unexpected angles.
  • This technique is particularly effective when shooting from tight angles and in one-on-one situations with the goalkeeper.

But first, let’s answer the question: What exactly is shooting with the outside foot? Shooting with the outside foot is a shooting technique in which you strike the ball using the outer part of your foot rather than the inside. This technique allows you to generate a curved trajectory, catch goalkeepers off guard, and hit the ball with power and accuracy.

Now, let’s dive into the steps to master the art of shooting with the outside foot in FIFA 22:

Foot position:

Position yourself in front of the ball with your non-dominant foot slightly behind and to the side of it. Ensure that your body is well-balanced and ready to strike.

Approach:

Take a slight angle towards the target to open up the opportunity for shooting with the outside foot. Start your approach with small controlled steps to maintain balance and generate power.

Contact point:

As you near the ball, make contact with the outer side of your shooting foot. This will generate the desired curve and create a surprising trajectory for the ball.

Follow-through:

Follow through with your kicking leg, ensuring that your foot continues moving towards the target after striking the ball. A proper follow-through helps maintain accuracy and power.

Practice:

Like any skill in FIFA 22, practice makes perfect. Head to the training arena, practice shooting with the outside foot, and experiment with different angles and techniques. The more you practice, the more comfortable and effective you’ll become.

Key Takeaways:

  • Shooting with the outside foot can surprise goalkeepers and create unexpected angles.
  • This technique is particularly effective when shooting from tight angles and in one-on-one situations with the goalkeeper.

By mastering the art of shooting with the outside foot in FIFA 22, you’ll have a powerful tool at your disposal to outsmart your opponents and boost your goal-scoring capabilities. So, get out on the virtual field, practice, and unleash your shooting skills with finesse and precision!

