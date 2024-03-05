Newsnews
News

Catalog: The B2B Commerce Platform For Small Companies

Written by: Anthiathia Vail | Published: 5 March 2024
catalog-the-b2b-commerce-platform-for-small-companies
News

When it comes to commerce platforms, the focus is often on big names like Adobe Commerce or Salesforce Commerce Cloud. However, small companies with sales volumes ranging from $5 million to $20 million per year often struggle to find a suitable solution to manage their operations. This is where Catalog, a French startup, comes into play with its innovative approach to B2B sales management.

Key Takeaway

Catalog, a B2B commerce platform, is designed to seamlessly integrate with small companies’ existing tech stack, providing a streamlined solution for managing B2B sales across various channels.

Seamless Integration with Existing Tech Stack

Catalog aims to seamlessly manage B2B sales across various channels for companies with revenue ranging from $5 to $100 million per year. Unlike larger platforms, Catalog integrates tightly with the existing tech stack of the targeted companies, particularly those managing a significant portion of their B2B activity in their ERP. This approach eliminates the need to duplicate existing ERP functionalities, offering a more streamlined solution for small businesses.

Supporting Diverse Sales Channels

Catalog supports different sales channels, including an online portal for direct product selection and price checking. Additionally, it serves as a companion tool for the sales team, providing access to the catalog, order history, and pricing information. Moreover, the platform utilizes AI models to transform inbound emails into orders, serving as a single source of truth for incoming orders.

Marketing Opportunity and Funding

Besides its primary function as a sales management platform, Catalog also presents marketing opportunities for existing customers. The startup recently secured a €3 million funding round, with plans to expand its services and features. By focusing on small and medium businesses, Catalog aims to offer tailored services that address the specific needs of these companies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Hexa Unveils Next Batch Of Startups: A Mix Of Enterprise SaaS And Blockchain Data
News

Hexa Unveils Next Batch Of Startups: A Mix Of Enterprise SaaS And Blockchain Data

by Doria English | 31 October 2023
Qogita Raises $86M Series B To Compete With Ankorstore In Europe
News

Qogita Raises $86M Series B To Compete With Ankorstore In Europe

by Willyt Eley | 14 December 2023
MaxAB And Wasoko In Merger Talks: What You Need To Know
News

MaxAB And Wasoko In Merger Talks: What You Need To Know

by Lorie Roque | 22 December 2023
New Acquisition And Funding For Praso In Brazil To Simplify Food Purchasing For Retailers
News

New Acquisition And Funding For Praso In Brazil To Simplify Food Purchasing For Retailers

by Devora Gorski | 30 August 2023
Online Banking Is An Example Of What Type Of E-Commerce
FINTECH

Online Banking Is An Example Of What Type Of E-Commerce

by Dode Roden | 18 November 2023
Top 20 Ecommerce Trends to Look Out For In 2022
FINTECH

Top 20 Ecommerce Trends to Look Out For In 2022

by Wrennie Whitesell | 20 June 2021
MarketForce Exits Three Markets, Prepares To Launch Social Commerce Spinout
News

MarketForce Exits Three Markets, Prepares To Launch Social Commerce Spinout

by Joyan Cleary | 29 October 2023
What Is B2B Fintech
AI

What Is B2B Fintech

by Liuka Sheriff | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

Indian Firms Comply With Google Play Rules Amid Regulatory Intervention
News

Indian Firms Comply With Google Play Rules Amid Regulatory Intervention

by Anthiathia Vail | 5 March 2024
Catalog: The B2B Commerce Platform For Small Companies
News

Catalog: The B2B Commerce Platform For Small Companies

by Anthiathia Vail | 5 March 2024
How To Shoot Outside Foot FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Shoot Outside Foot FIFA 22

by Anthiathia Vail | 5 March 2024
How To Do Curve Shot In FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Do Curve Shot In FIFA 22

by Anthiathia Vail | 5 March 2024
How Do You Curve The Ball In FIFA 22
GAMING

How Do You Curve The Ball In FIFA 22

by Anthiathia Vail | 5 March 2024
How To Get Rid Of A Red Card In FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Get Rid Of A Red Card In FIFA 22

by Anthiathia Vail | 5 March 2024
How Much People Play FIFA 22
GAMING

How Much People Play FIFA 22

by Anthiathia Vail | 5 March 2024
How Much Money Did FIFA 22 Make
GAMING

How Much Money Did FIFA 22 Make

by Anthiathia Vail | 5 March 2024