MarketForce Exits Three Markets, Prepares To Launch Social Commerce Spinout

Kenyan B2B e-commerce company MarketForce has made the decision to shut down operations in three of its African markets and is now focusing on launching a social commerce spinout. The company’s super-app, RejaReja, which allows informal retailers to order consumer goods directly from distributors and access financing, will only be available in Uganda, as MarketForce has discontinued the offering in Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, and Tanzania.

Despite the closures, MarketForce will continue to have its headquarters in Kenya and will also serve as the launchpad for its social commerce spinout called Chpter. MarketForce aims to help merchants “turn conversations on their social media channels into more sales” through this new venture.

Deceleration and Cash Crunch

In the past year, MarketForce has faced challenges as some venture capitalists reneged on their Series A funding commitments. As a result, the company had to scale down operations and conduct multiple rounds of layoffs. The global venture capital downturn has made it difficult for companies like MarketForce to raise funding.

Due to the cash crunch and current market realities, MarketForce has shifted its focus to profitability and is pursuing paths that will enable it to raise funding at lower valuations or seek bridge rounds. The company recently raised $1 million through crowdfunding.

MarketForce’s co-founder and CEO, Tesh Mbaabu, stated that the company is now concentrating its resources on building a profitable business by serving areas with high demand density and shutting down routes that are not profitable. Unfortunately, the company’s asset-heavy model, which is capital intensive, and mounting liabilities left it with no choice but to close operations in the three markets.

Mbaabu explained, “Uganda has been our best performing market after we decided to move towards a path to profitability. We have exclusive distributor contracts with four major manufacturers, and margins are better, enabling us to run a gross profitable operation there; that is why we will keep it active.”

The Future of RejaReja and Managing Director Promotion

RejaReja, MarketForce’s retail marketplace launched in 2020, was initially designed for formal markets and aimed to solve challenges faced by informal traders, such as stockouts, earnings instability, and lack of financing. However, low margins and stiff competition in markets like Kenya and Nigeria have led MarketForce to scale down its operations in these regions.

Dennis Nyunyuzi, the country manager for Uganda, has been promoted to the position of managing director and will be responsible for overseeing RejaReja’s operations.

Mbaabu stated that the company is now exploring more profitable segments and higher-margin opportunities, which is why they decided to enter the field of social commerce.

