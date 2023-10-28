Newsnews
Bagels With A Schmear Of Venture Capital: The Rise Of Popup Bagels

Written by: Britney Pond | Published: 29 October 2023
I’m a self-proclaimed bagel snob, with a deep appreciation for the doughy delights. From my experiences baking bagels with the crew at Better Bagels to indulging in a sesame bagel from Feltz Bagels, bagels hold a special place in my heart. So, you can imagine my surprise when I learned that Popup Bagels, a humble bagel shop chain, recently raised a whopping $8 million in Series A funding, led by Stripes.

Key Takeaway

Popup Bagels, a small bagel shop chain, has raised $8 million in Series A funding led by Stripes. The decision to seek venture capital instead of traditional loans reflects the founder’s ambition to rapidly grow the business and leverage the expertise of experienced investors. This investment highlights the potential for disruption and innovation within the food industry.

A Different Approach

At first, I couldn’t help but wonder why a small mom-and-pop-like bagel shop would turn to venture capital instead of the conventional small business loans. Isn’t this what traditional funding is meant for? However, Popup Bagels’ founder, Adam Goldberg, holds a different perspective.

Goldberg explained that he’s not interested in taking on debt and believes that venture capital is the right avenue for his business. He argues that Popup Bagels has strong demand, operates with efficiency, and is poised for rapid growth. Plus, with experienced investors like Stripes and Tastemaker Capital onboard, who have a track record of scaling successful food startups, Goldberg is confident in his decision.

The Benefits of Venture Capital

According to Goldberg, when you’re disrupting an industry with an exciting and innovative product, having capital to accelerate growth is essential. Additionally, having knowledgeable investors provides invaluable guidance and support. Popup Bagels carefully selected their investors, opting for individuals who not only provided financial backing but also possessed the expertise to navigate and execute expansion plans effectively.

Meeting the Criteria

Upon closer inspection, it’s evident that Popup Bagels aligns with the criteria that often attracts venture capital investments. The company has already generated significant interest and excitement among customers with its unique offerings. Furthermore, Popup Bagels has demonstrated operational efficiency and a clear strategy for expansion. With the combination of a promising market, an exceptional product, and experienced investors, Popup Bagels seems poised for success.

