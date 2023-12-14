Newsnews
News

Lolli Raises $8M Series B To Expand Bitcoin And Cashback Rewards To Enterprises

Written by: Ada Radke | Published: 15 December 2023
lolli-raises-8m-series-b-to-expand-bitcoin-and-cashback-rewards-to-enterprises
News

Lolli, a bitcoin and cashback rewards application, has secured an $8 million Series B round to expand its rewards program to enterprise partners. The company plans to roll out its rewards program to various entities, including exchanges, neobanks, banks, payment companies, and browsers, using the fresh capital.

Key Takeaway

Lolli has raised $8 million in Series B funding to expand its bitcoin and cashback rewards program to enterprise partners, aiming to grow its user base and offer new features and partnerships in 2024.

Lolli’s Series B Funding and Expansion Plans

The Series B round, led by BITKRAFT Ventures, saw participation from Sfermion, Ulta Beauty’s Prisma Ventures, Hypersphere Ventures, ZebPay’s CEO Rahul Pagidipati, 2 Punks Capital, MZ Web3 Fund, and other investors. Previous investors, such as Seven Seven Six, Founders Fund’s Pathfinder Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Serena Williams’ Serena Ventures, Logan Paul, and MrBeast’s Night Media, also contributed to the funding.

Lolli, founded in 2018, has raised over $28 million in total. The app currently partners with over 25,000 stores and aims to expand this number to over 100,000 by 2025. It offers up to 30% back on purchases, with an average of 7% back in bitcoin or cashback rewards.

Lolli’s Growth and Product Offerings

Since its inception, Lolli has given over $10 million in bitcoin rewards, in addition to cashback rewards. Last year, the company introduced Card Boosts, allowing users to add bitcoin rewards to their debit or credit cards when they shop. This product has significantly contributed to user engagement, with active shoppers increasing by over 35% year-over-year as of October 2023.

Bitcoin Rewards and Market Impact

Lolli’s CEO, Alex Adelman, highlighted the value of earning bitcoin rewards, noting that early users have seen their rewards increase in worth by more than 10 times today. As the market anticipates a greater breakout from bitcoin’s recent rise, Lolli is preparing to introduce new ways for users to earn rewards and drive more revenue to partners.

Future Plans and Focus on Crypto Adoption

In 2024, Lolli aims to unveil new products, establish significant partnerships, and provide financial education to its users. The company is focused on becoming a holistic solution for users to earn money daily, multiple times a day, and to learn about and earn bitcoin as crypto adoption continues to rise.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Make Money Through Cash App
FINTECH

How To Make Money Through Cash App

by Robbie Harwell | 27 October 2023
How Do You Get $100 On Cash App
FINTECH

How Do You Get $100 On Cash App

by Mollee Boutin | 27 October 2023
Real-time Flight Rewards Search Engine Point.me Secures $10M In Funding
News

Real-time Flight Rewards Search Engine Point.me Secures $10M In Funding

by Amalee Whiteley | 6 September 2023
Aleph Alpha Secures $500 Million In Series B Funding Led By Lidl Owner And Bosch Ventures
News

Aleph Alpha Secures $500 Million In Series B Funding Led By Lidl Owner And Bosch Ventures

by Gerry Abad | 6 November 2023
How Does Crypto.com Work
AI

How Does Crypto.com Work

by Stepha Oliveira | 30 October 2023
Firstcard Raises Seed Funding To Help College Students Build Better Credit
News

Firstcard Raises Seed Funding To Help College Students Build Better Credit

by Maude Peraza | 7 September 2023
YouTrip Secures $50 Million Funding Led By Lightspeed For Expansion In Southeast Asia
News

YouTrip Secures $50 Million Funding Led By Lightspeed For Expansion In Southeast Asia

by Billye Hussain | 26 October 2023
Compliance And Risk Management Startup Certa Raises $35M In Series B Funding
News

Compliance And Risk Management Startup Certa Raises $35M In Series B Funding

by Elianore Currier | 7 September 2023

Recent Stories

Singular Raises €400 Million For Its Second Fund
News

Singular Raises €400 Million For Its Second Fund

by Ada Radke | 15 December 2023
Distributional Aims To Develop Software To Reduce AI Risk
News

Distributional Aims To Develop Software To Reduce AI Risk

by Ada Radke | 15 December 2023
Lolli Raises $8M Series B To Expand Bitcoin And Cashback Rewards To Enterprises
News

Lolli Raises $8M Series B To Expand Bitcoin And Cashback Rewards To Enterprises

by Ada Radke | 15 December 2023
Best Ways To Raise Capital For Late-Stage Startups
News

Best Ways To Raise Capital For Late-Stage Startups

by Ada Radke | 15 December 2023
Apex Space Opens New Factory To Ramp Satellite Bus Production
News

Apex Space Opens New Factory To Ramp Satellite Bus Production

by Ada Radke | 15 December 2023
5 Amazing LED Liquid CPU Cooler For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

5 Amazing LED Liquid CPU Cooler For 2023

by Ada Radke | 15 December 2023
10 Best RGB CPU Cooler For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best RGB CPU Cooler For 2023

by Ada Radke | 15 December 2023
12 Amazing 360 CPU Cooler For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing 360 CPU Cooler For 2023

by Ada Radke | 15 December 2023