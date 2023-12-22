Newsnews
News

Arduino Plans To Manufacture In India To Combat Counterfeit Sales

Written by: Minta Choy | Published: 23 December 2023
arduino-plans-to-manufacture-in-india-to-combat-counterfeit-sales
News

Arduino, the well-known open-source microcontroller board startup, is contemplating the idea of establishing manufacturing operations in India. The primary objective behind this strategic move is to curb the proliferation of counterfeit boards and cater to the burgeoning demand from India’s young population.

Key Takeaway

Arduino is exploring the possibility of manufacturing its boards in India to combat the widespread availability of counterfeit products and address the challenge of hefty import duties for finished electronic products in the Indian market.

Exploring Manufacturing Partnerships in India

CEO Fabio Violante revealed that the Italian firm is currently in the process of exploring potential partnerships with electronic manufacturing service (EMS) companies in India. If all goes as planned, the company aims to commence local production as early as the first quarter of the upcoming year. This marks a significant departure from its current practice of producing all boards in Italy.

Challenges in the Indian Market

India stands as the largest market for Arduino IDE downloads, with a staggering 3.2 million downloads. Despite this, the country’s contribution to the company’s customer base remains less than 1%. Violante attributes this disparity to the prevalence of fake Arduino boards in the market, which are mainly sourced from China.

Addressing the Issue of Counterfeit Boards

Violante acknowledged that the problem of clone boards is not confined to India, with the company currently selling one original board for every five to six clones in the market. To tackle this issue at a global level, Arduino is focusing on making its hardware more sophisticated, thereby making it increasingly difficult to counterfeit.

India’s Push for Local Manufacturing

India has been actively encouraging global manufacturers to establish production facilities in the country, offering cashbacks and subsidies as incentives. This initiative is part of India’s efforts to compete with China and boost domestic electronics manufacturing, which has seen a remarkable 111% increase to $99 billion in the financial year 2022–23.

Prospects in India

Arduino is exploring partnerships with both large international EMS companies and smaller local players in India. The company is considering the possibility of initially manufacturing its $27 Uno R4 WiFi in the country, with plans to expand its production to include enterprise-focused Pro-series models in the future. Additionally, Arduino aims to collaborate with Indian institutes to raise brand awareness among students and integrate its products into the local curriculum.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Would Cashless India Work
FINTECH

How Would Cashless India Work

by Siusan Fultz | 16 November 2023
What Is Cashless Policy All About
FINTECH

What Is Cashless Policy All About

by Cthrine New | 16 November 2023
How Dangerous Is The Dark Web
TECHNOLOGY

How Dangerous Is The Dark Web

by Valeda Hilton | 12 September 2023
How Walmart Uses Blockchain
AI

How Walmart Uses Blockchain

by Terrye Haro | 19 September 2023
What Is Meant By Cashless
FINTECH

What Is Meant By Cashless

by Edin Greenwell | 16 November 2023
Tata Group To Manufacture IPhones In India: A Boost For Indian Manufacturing
News

Tata Group To Manufacture IPhones In India: A Boost For Indian Manufacturing

by Augustine Pilgrim | 28 October 2023
Tesla To Increase Component Sourcing From India, Doubling Investment To $1.9 Billion
News

Tesla To Increase Component Sourcing From India, Doubling Investment To $1.9 Billion

by Cahra Astorga | 14 September 2023
Why Use RFID
TECHNOLOGY

Why Use RFID

by Olympe Mock | 17 October 2023

Recent Stories

8 Best LG B9 OLED TV 55 For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best LG B9 OLED TV 55 For 2023

by Minta Choy | 23 December 2023
9 Best 32 OLED TV For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best 32 OLED TV For 2023

by Minta Choy | 23 December 2023
11 Best 2016 OLED TV For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best 2016 OLED TV For 2023

by Minta Choy | 23 December 2023
8 Best OLED TV 77 For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best OLED TV 77 For 2023

by Minta Choy | 23 December 2023
9 Best OLED TV 49 Inch For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best OLED TV 49 Inch For 2023

by Minta Choy | 23 December 2023
12 Amazing LG C9 OLED TV For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing LG C9 OLED TV For 2023

by Minta Choy | 23 December 2023
13 Amazing OLED TV 70 Inch For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing OLED TV 70 Inch For 2023

by Minta Choy | 23 December 2023
5 Amazing LG 55″ OLED TV For 2023
TECH REVIEWS

5 Amazing LG 55″ OLED TV For 2023

by Minta Choy | 23 December 2023