The Top Fintech Stories Of 2023: Hits And Misses

Written by: Jasmina Finn | Published: 23 December 2023
As 2023 draws to a close, it’s time to reflect on the major events that shaped the fintech landscape this year. From Apple’s foray into savings accounts to the challenges faced by industry giants like Mastercard, here’s a roundup of the most impactful stories that captured our attention.

Key Takeaway

2023 witnessed a series of pivotal moments in the fintech industry, from major acquisitions and funding rounds to the evolving landscape of digital payments. The year’s developments underscore the dynamic nature of fintech and its growing impact on global financial ecosystems.

Apple’s Entry into Savings Accounts

One of the year’s standout moments was Apple’s announcement of savings accounts for Apple Card customers in the U.S. Partnering with Goldman Sachs, the tech giant offered an attractive APY of 4.15%. However, the partnership encountered turbulence by year’s end, raising questions about the future of this initiative.

Mastercard’s Struggle with India’s UPI

Mastercard’s CFO made headlines by describing India’s UPI as “fantastic at many levels” but also an “incredibly painful experience” for ecosystem participants. This underscored the complexities of the mobile payments landscape in a nation with over 10 billion monthly transactions but low card penetration.

WeChat Pay and Alipay Open to Foreign Users

China’s leading mobile payment platforms, WeChat Pay and Alipay, made waves by allowing foreign users to go cashless at Chinese retailers. This move marked a significant shift, enabling travelers to utilize these services without the need for a local bank account.

Visa’s Acquisition of Pismo

Visa’s acquisition of Brazilian fintech startup Pismo for $1 billion signaled a major milestone in the Latin America region. The deal, which closed later in the year, showcased the growing interest of global investors in the region’s fintech ecosystem.

Slope’s $30 Million Venture Round

Slope, a business-to-business payments platform, secured a $30 million venture round with substantial participation from Sam Altman, garnering attention within the fintech community. The company’s focus on AI-driven tools for payment processes highlighted the growing role of technology in financial services.

Robinhood’s Acquisition of X1

Robinhood’s acquisition of X1, a no-fee credit card startup, for $95 million raised eyebrows, especially considering X1’s plans to launch a trading platform integrated with its credit card rewards. The move hinted at the evolving convergence of fintech and traditional finance.

Vesey Ventures’ Debut Fund

Vesey Ventures, founded by former managing directors of Amex Ventures, closed a $78 million debut fund, signaling increased capital availability for early-stage fintech startups. The firm’s track record with notable investments in the fintech space captured industry interest.

Better.com’s Public Debut and ZestMoney’s Closure

The public debut of digital mortgage lender Better.com via a long-delayed SPAC and the closure of ZestMoney marked contrasting trajectories in the fintech world. While Better.com faced challenges post-IPO, ZestMoney’s shutdown reflected the competitive dynamics within the industry.

