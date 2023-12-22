Newsnews
The Importance Of Regulating AI In The Multi-Trillion-Dollar API Economy

Written by: Orel Stiles | Published: 23 December 2023
Application programming interfaces (APIs) have become the backbone of the modern internet, with a projected market value of $14.2 trillion by 2027. The rising relevance of APIs has led to the attention of regulatory authorities, with organizations like IEEE and W3C setting up technical standards and internationally acknowledged requirements such as ISO27001 and GDPR covering security and data privacy aspects.

Key Takeaway

The integration of AI has significantly transformed the API landscape, especially with the emergence of generative AI and large language models (LLMs), leading to a more complex regulatory environment.

The Impact of AI Integration on APIs

AI companies are leveraging API technologies to bring their products to a wider audience, as seen with OpenAI’s public release of its API. The combination of AI and APIs has become more prevalent in software development, with tools like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT simplifying the process of API creation and deployment. Additionally, companies like Superface and Blobr are innovating in API integration, enabling the use of AI to connect to various APIs in a conversational manner.

The Challenge of Regulating AI in the API Economy

While various types of AI have been in existence for some time, generative AI and large language models have significantly altered the risk landscape. The creativity of generative AI, whether controlled by humans or potentially by artificial general intelligence (AGI), presents a regulatory challenge that requires careful consideration.

