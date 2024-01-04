Intel’s New Enterprise-Focused GenAI Software Company: Articul8 AI

Intel has announced the spinout of a new platform company, Articul8 AI, focused on delivering AI-powered enterprise software. The venture has garnered support from Boca Raton, Florida–based asset manager and investor DigitalBridge. This move is part of Intel’s larger strategy to expand its presence in the AI-powered enterprise software market.

Key Takeaway Intel’s spinout of Articul8 AI underscores its commitment to advancing in the AI-powered enterprise software market, aligning with its larger strategy to compete with industry rivals and strengthen its position in various sectors.

Background of Articul8 AI

The genesis of Articul8 AI stems from a proof-of-concept resulting from Intel’s collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in May. Intel, leveraging its hardware and a blend of open source and proprietary software, developed a generative AI system capable of processing text and images within BCG’s data centers, addressing their specific security requirements.

Initially, BCG was the exclusive supplier and customer of the system. However, Intel has since worked to scale the platform to cater to companies in various sectors such as financial services, aerospace, semiconductor, and telecommunications, emphasizing the need for high security and specialized domain knowledge.

Features and Focus of Articul8 AI

Articul8 AI’s gen AI software product is designed to meet the specific needs of enterprises, prioritizing speed of deployment, scalability, security, and sustainability, while also considering cost-effectiveness. The platform ensures that customer data, training, and inference remain within the enterprise security perimeter. Additionally, it offers deployment options including cloud, on-premises, or hybrid models.

Leadership and Investors

Arun Subramaniyan, formerly a VP and GM at Intel’s data center and AI group, has been appointed as the CEO of the spinout. The team at Articul8 comprises former Intel employees, and Intel will maintain an undisclosed stake in the firm. Notable investors in Articul8 include Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, GiantLeap Capital, GS Futures, and Zain Group.

Strategic Alignment with Intel

Intel and Articul8 will remain strategically aligned, with Intel planning to leverage Articul8’s enterprise gen AI software for internal use cases and offering it to end customers through a joint go-to-market partnership. This collaboration aims to drive the consumption of Intel compute offerings, as Intel continues to expand its footprint in the generative AI market.