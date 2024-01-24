prompt-security-aims-to-safeguard-enterprise-genai-usage

Businesses are increasingly embracing generative AI (GenAI) to enhance their operations, but the rapid adoption of this technology has raised significant security concerns. Prompt Security, an Israel-based startup, is stepping up to address these challenges and ensure the safe and secure usage of GenAI within the enterprise.

Key Takeaway Prompt Security, backed by a $5 million seed round, is poised to address the emerging security challenges associated with the widespread adoption of generative AI in enterprise environments. With a comprehensive approach covering employee usage and application security, the company aims to establish itself as a pivotal player in the evolving GenAI security landscape.

Seed Round Funding and Leadership

Today, Prompt Security emerges from stealth mode with the announcement of a $5 million seed round led by Hetz Ventures, along with participation from Four Rivers and several notable angel investors, including CISOs from Airbnb, Elastic, and Dolby. The company’s leadership comprises Itamar Golan as CEO and Lior Drihem as CTO, both of whom bring extensive experience from their previous roles at Check Point and Orca Security.

Addressing the Security Gap

Golan, reflecting on the company’s inception, highlighted the intersection of his two passions – AI and security. The team’s realization of the potential vulnerabilities introduced by AI-based architectures and frameworks served as a catalyst for Prompt Security’s establishment. With a focus on enhancing the security of LLM applications, Golan’s involvement in the OWASP Top 10 initiative further underscores the company’s commitment to bolstering GenAI security.

Comprehensive GenAI Security Solutions

Prompt Security’s approach encompasses both employee usage and application security. The company’s browser extension and IDE plugin enable proactive detection and enforcement of policies to prevent data leakage and unauthorized access within corporate networks. Additionally, the platform addresses potential threats posed by GenAI chat applications, such as prompt injections and jailbreaks, which could compromise network integrity.

Future Expansion and Market Dynamics

As the landscape of GenAI security rapidly evolves, Prompt Security remains dedicated to expanding its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company’s current focus on securing applications in production will gradually extend to encompassing the development and testing phases, aligning with the dynamic nature of the GenAI market.