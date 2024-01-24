Newsnews
Atomico Invests In Deeploi, An Innovative ‘IT-as-a-service’ Platform For SMEs

Written by: Otha Olive | Published: 25 January 2024
Deeploi, a one-year-old German startup, has successfully secured $6.5 million in a seed round of funding, with European VC Atomico leading the investment. The company aims to address the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in managing their IT infrastructure efficiently.

Key Takeaway

Deeploi’s innovative approach aims to revolutionize IT management for SMEs, offering a unified platform to streamline operations and enhance productivity while addressing budget constraints.

Empowering SMEs with Seamless IT Solutions

Deeploi’s primary goal is to streamline IT operations for SMEs, enabling them to overcome the productivity challenges associated with inadequate IT setups. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of IT tools that facilitate workflow automation for tasks such as staff on-boarding, device management, compliance, and cybersecurity.

Challenging Legacy Managed Service Providers

Deeploi’s co-founder and CEO, Julian Lübke, identified the company’s main competitors as traditional managed service providers (MSPs) catering to larger enterprises. Lübke emphasized that these providers often fail to meet the specific needs, budget constraints, and resource limitations of SMEs. Additionally, he highlighted the inefficiencies and high costs associated with internal IT setups that rely on a multitude of specialized tools managed by non-experts.

Unified IT Solutions for SMEs

Deeploi’s platform enables SMEs to seamlessly integrate various internal applications, including HR systems, mobile device management (MDM) software, and cybersecurity solutions. This integration simplifies the process of setting up new employees and their devices, significantly reducing the onboarding time to mere minutes.

Future Expansion and Growth

With a successful pre-seed round of €3 million ($3.25 million) and the recent seed funding, Deeploi has rapidly expanded its team to 20 members and acquired 30 SME customers. While the current focus remains on agencies, consultancies, and startups, the company envisions targeting a broader market segment in the future. Lübke highlighted the potential to serve larger IT teams by automating repetitive tasks as the product evolves.

Aside from Atomico, the seed round saw participation from Cherry Ventures, which had led the pre-seed round the previous year, further solidifying Deeploi’s position in the market.

