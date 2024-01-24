Newsnews
News

Meesho Surpasses $5 Billion In GMV, Outpaces Flipkart And Amazon In India

Written by: Babette Sandlin | Published: 25 January 2024
meesho-surpasses-5-billion-in-gmv-outpaces-flipkart-and-amazon-in-india
News

India’s Meesho is making waves in the e-commerce industry, challenging established giants Flipkart and Amazon. The Bengaluru-based startup, known for its social commerce platform, has achieved a remarkable Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) run rate of over $5 billion. In December 2023, the Meesho app experienced a staggering 32% year-over-year growth, surpassing the growth rates of both Flipkart (21%) and Amazon (13%) during the same period, as reported by analysts at AllianceBernstein.

Key Takeaway

Meesho’s rapid growth and success in capturing the mass-market segment, particularly in Tier 2 and lower cities, underscore its emergence as a formidable player in India’s e-commerce landscape, outpacing industry giants like Flipkart and Amazon.

Strategic Focus on Small Towns and Mass-Market Appeal

AllianceBernstein’s analysis attributes Meesho’s success to its strategic emphasis on small towns and a customer base that prioritizes value. The report reveals that over 50% of Meesho’s sales originate from Tier 2 and lower cities, enabling the platform to effectively target a demographic that has been largely overlooked by Flipkart and Amazon. This focus has proven to be highly lucrative for Meesho.

Backed by Major Investors and Unique Selling Proposition

With a valuation of nearly $5 billion, Meesho has garnered support from prominent investors including Meta, SoftBank, Fidelity, B Capital, and Prosus. The platform’s positioning as a hub for small, unbranded sellers, coupled with its zero seller commission model, has been instrumental in driving rapid adoption and growth.

Impressive Growth Metrics and User Base

Meesho’s order volume has surged by 43% year-over-year in the last 12 months, accompanied by a robust 54% revenue growth attributed to healthy take rates. Notably, apparel and fashion account for 50% of Meesho’s GMV. The platform boasts an impressive 120 million monthly active users, with a year-over-year growth rate of 29%. Furthermore, Meesho has maintained strong customer retention, with 85% of its users being repeat customers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Abu Dhabi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Invests $597 Million In Reliance Retail At $100 Billion Valuation
News

Abu Dhabi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Invests $597 Million In Reliance Retail At $100 Billion Valuation

by Mil Crowley | 7 October 2023
WestBridge Capital In Talks To Acquire Stake In Meesho
News

WestBridge Capital In Talks To Acquire Stake In Meesho

by Martelle Dial | 29 September 2023
KKR Invests $250 Million In Reliance Retail, Valued At $100 Billion
News

KKR Invests $250 Million In Reliance Retail, Valued At $100 Billion

by Clarice Damron | 12 September 2023
Hero MotoCorp Boosts Stake In Ather Energy With $66.5 Million Investment
News

Hero MotoCorp Boosts Stake In Ather Energy With $66.5 Million Investment

by Thekla Stegall | 5 September 2023
Ontario Teachers’ Fund Backs Indian Logistics Unicorn Xpressbees In $80 Million Funding
News

Ontario Teachers’ Fund Backs Indian Logistics Unicorn Xpressbees In $80 Million Funding

by Mareah Egbert | 7 November 2023
Mamaearth Raises $92M In Anchor Round Ahead Of IPO With Support From ADIA, Norges, And Others
News

Mamaearth Raises $92M In Anchor Round Ahead Of IPO With Support From ADIA, Norges, And Others

by Taffy Leavitt | 31 October 2023
Open Banking Revolutionizes FinTech As Brite Secures $60 Million Funding For Account-to-Account Payments
News

Open Banking Revolutionizes FinTech As Brite Secures $60 Million Funding For Account-to-Account Payments

by Anni Hefner | 4 October 2023
Reliance Nears Deal To Acquire Disney’s India Business, Report Says
News

Reliance Nears Deal To Acquire Disney’s India Business, Report Says

by Nissa Folsom | 23 October 2023

Recent Stories

The AI Brain Drain: Why Academia Is Losing Talent To Industry
News

The AI Brain Drain: Why Academia Is Losing Talent To Industry

by Babette Sandlin | 25 January 2024
Prompt Security Aims To Safeguard Enterprise GenAI Usage
News

Prompt Security Aims To Safeguard Enterprise GenAI Usage

by Babette Sandlin | 25 January 2024
Anomalo’s Machine Learning Approach To Data Quality Gains Momentum With $33M Series B Funding
News

Anomalo’s Machine Learning Approach To Data Quality Gains Momentum With $33M Series B Funding

by Babette Sandlin | 25 January 2024
Meesho Surpasses $5 Billion In GMV, Outpaces Flipkart And Amazon In India
News

Meesho Surpasses $5 Billion In GMV, Outpaces Flipkart And Amazon In India

by Babette Sandlin | 25 January 2024
Atomico Invests In Deeploi, An Innovative ‘IT-as-a-service’ Platform For SMEs
News

Atomico Invests In Deeploi, An Innovative ‘IT-as-a-service’ Platform For SMEs

by Babette Sandlin | 25 January 2024
TikTok Testing 30-Minute Uploads To Compete With YouTube
News

TikTok Testing 30-Minute Uploads To Compete With YouTube

by Babette Sandlin | 25 January 2024
Klarna Launches $7.99 ‘Klarna Plus’ Subscription Plan Ahead Of IPO
News

Klarna Launches $7.99 ‘Klarna Plus’ Subscription Plan Ahead Of IPO

by Babette Sandlin | 25 January 2024
Court Rules In Favor Of Bright Data In Legal Battle Against Meta
News

Court Rules In Favor Of Bright Data In Legal Battle Against Meta

by Babette Sandlin | 25 January 2024