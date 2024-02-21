Newsnews
News

Amazon To Launch ‘Bazaar’ – A Special Store For Value Fashion In India

Written by: Rasia Eklund | Published: 21 February 2024
amazon-to-launch-bazaar-a-special-store-for-value-fashion-in-india
News

Amazon is gearing up to make a significant foray into India’s rapidly expanding fashion and lifestyle e-commerce sector. This move sets the stage for a showdown with competitors such as Flipkart, owned by Walmart, Reliance’s Ajio, and SoftBank-backed Meesho.

Key Takeaway

Amazon is set to launch ‘Bazaar,’ a dedicated store for affordable fashion and lifestyle products in India, intensifying the competition in the fast-fashion e-commerce space.

Amazon’s Bazaar: A Game-Changer in the Indian Fashion Market

The e-commerce behemoth is set to introduce a “special store” named Bazaar, which will not impose any “extra charges” on sellers offering unbranded and “trendy” fashion and lifestyle products. The company has communicated to its partners that the products featured in Bazaar will be priced under 600 Indian rupees, approximately $7.2. This move aims to make these products easily accessible to customers through a dedicated store on Amazon.

Bazaar will provide sellers with access to a vast customer base, seamless delivery, and will not levy any referral fee. The company’s focus on fast fashion is evident from its recent job recruitment posts, signaling its commitment to this segment.

Competition and Market Dynamics

The fast-fashion e-commerce space in India has witnessed a surge, with local startups drawing inspiration from global fast-fashion leaders such as Zara, H&M, and Uniqlo. While Flipkart currently leads the category, it faces growing competition from Ambani’s Ajio, which has captured around 30% market share, as per research firm Bernstein.

Ajio’s introduction of Ajio Street, offering a wide array of clothing and accessories starting from as low as 199 Indian rupees ($2.4), has further intensified the competition. Additionally, the partnership between Shein and Reliance, following Shein’s earlier ban in India, is poised to make a comeback, adding another dimension to the market dynamics.

Analysts’ Insights and Amazon’s Strategic Moves

Analysts at Bernstein have noted the evolving landscape, highlighting Ajio’s user acquisition and market share. They also shed light on Myntra’s performance and the overall fragmented nature of the fashion market, both offline and online.

Amazon’s Bazaar initiative is a pivotal step for the company, especially after it ceased several of its operations in India in late 2022. The company’s substantial investment in India, coupled with its strategic focus on e-commerce and cloud services, underscores its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Funding Boosts InsuranceDekho As It Expands Insurance Offerings
News

New Funding Boosts InsuranceDekho As It Expands Insurance Offerings

by Revkah Belton | 11 October 2023
KKR Invests $250 Million In Reliance Retail, Valued At $100 Billion
News

KKR Invests $250 Million In Reliance Retail, Valued At $100 Billion

by Clarice Damron | 12 September 2023
Who Accepts Bitcoin
FINTECH

Who Accepts Bitcoin

by Viviene Robledo | 8 November 2023
When Is Amazon Prime Day
TECHNOLOGY

When Is Amazon Prime Day

by Wynnie Bozeman | 29 August 2023
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022
TECHNOLOGY

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022

by Brigitta Rude | 29 August 2023
Abu Dhabi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Invests $597 Million In Reliance Retail At $100 Billion Valuation
News

Abu Dhabi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Invests $597 Million In Reliance Retail At $100 Billion Valuation

by Mil Crowley | 7 October 2023
12 Amazing Kindle eBook Deals for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Kindle eBook Deals for 2024

by Elsi Spalding | 13 September 2023
Where Is Outback Trading Company Made
FINTECH

Where Is Outback Trading Company Made

by Elisabet Petersen | 15 November 2023

Recent Stories

Amazon To Launch ‘Bazaar’ – A Special Store For Value Fashion In India
News

Amazon To Launch ‘Bazaar’ – A Special Store For Value Fashion In India

by Rasia Eklund | 21 February 2024
Byju’s Rights Issue Fully Subscribed Despite Valuation Cut
News

Byju’s Rights Issue Fully Subscribed Despite Valuation Cut

by Rasia Eklund | 21 February 2024
How To Make An Automatic Farm In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make An Automatic Farm In Minecraft

by Rasia Eklund | 21 February 2024
Where To Find Carrots In Minecraft
GAMING

Where To Find Carrots In Minecraft

by Rasia Eklund | 21 February 2024
What Does Bad Omen Do In Minecraft
GAMING

What Does Bad Omen Do In Minecraft

by Rasia Eklund | 21 February 2024
How To Plant Wheat In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Plant Wheat In Minecraft

by Rasia Eklund | 21 February 2024
How To Make A Farm In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make A Farm In Minecraft

by Rasia Eklund | 21 February 2024
How To Grow Potatoes In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Grow Potatoes In Minecraft

by Rasia Eklund | 21 February 2024