Abu Dhabi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Invests $597 Million In Reliance Retail At $100 Billion Valuation

Written by: Mil Crowley | Published: 7 October 2023
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has announced its investment of $597 million in Reliance Retail, the largest retail chain in India. This investment values Reliance Retail at an impressive $100 billion. ADIA’s investment follows the recent investments of $1.7 billion by KKR and Qatar Investment Authority in the Indian firm, which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries owned by Mukesh Ambani.

The investment by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign-wealth fund will secure a 0.59% stake in Reliance Retail. Speaking on this development, Ambani expressed his pleasure with the deepening relationship with ADIA and their continued support as an investor in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. Ambani further emphasized the significance of ADIA’s experience and expertise in establishing value globally, which will greatly benefit Reliance Retail in implementing their vision and driving the transformation of the Indian retail sector. The investment also reflects ADIA’s belief in the Indian economy and the strength of Reliance Retail’s business strategy and execution capabilities.

Reliance Retail has been expanding its operations across various categories, including low-cost fast-fashion, and is considering a public listing. The company has made several acquisitions and integrated other businesses as part of its growth strategy. Additionally, Reliance Retail has entered the e-commerce market and has partnered with Meta’s WhatsApp to sell groceries through the messaging app. Analysts believe that with its extensive retail network, wide-reaching mobile network, and digital ecosystem, Reliance Retail has the potential to outpace current market leaders, Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon India.

Reliance Industries, the majority owner of Reliance Retail Ventures, has diversified its portfolio over the past decade, moving from its traditional reliance on oil. The conglomerate has expanded into sectors such as telecom and on-demand video streaming. Reliance Retail’s operations are led by Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani.

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, commented on the investment, stating that Reliance Retail has shown impressive growth and adaptability in a fast-evolving market. ADIA’s investment aligns with their strategy of supporting portfolio companies that are transforming their respective industries. The partnership with Reliance Group allows ADIA to increase its exposure to India’s dynamic and fast-growing consumer sector.

This investment by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority further solidifies Reliance Retail’s position in the Indian retail market and sets the stage for its continued expansion and growth in the coming years.

