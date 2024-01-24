Newsnews
News

Spotify To Introduce In-App Purchases For EU IPhone Users In Response To DMA Regulation

Written by: Bonnie Kline | Published: 24 January 2024
spotify-to-introduce-in-app-purchases-for-eu-iphone-users-in-response-to-dma-regulation
News

Spotify, the popular music-streaming service, is preparing to test new features in its iPhone and iPad apps for users in the European Union. This move comes in anticipation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) set to take effect on March 7, aimed at preventing anti-competitive practices by digital “gatekeepers.” The DMA will impact how app developers, such as Spotify, interact with platforms like Apple’s App Store.

Key Takeaway

Spotify is gearing up to introduce in-app purchases and enhanced subscription experiences for EU iPhone users in response to the incoming Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations, aiming to provide greater transparency and flexibility within the app.

Spotify’s Response to DMA

Spotify has unveiled mockups showcasing potential changes to its app, including details on pricing, subscription offers, and in-app payments for EU iOS users. These changes are a direct response to the DMA, which seeks to address practices where platform owners restrict app developers from informing users about alternative payment or subscription options. Additionally, the DMA aims to prevent gatekeepers from mandating the use of their own payment services.

Apple’s Reaction

While Spotify has announced its intentions, Apple’s response to the DMA remains uncertain. The tech giant still holds control over its platform and may have strategies to navigate the DMA’s provisions. Spotify’s proposed features are contingent on Apple’s compliance with the new regulations.

Spotify’s Vision

Spotify envisions a future where users can seamlessly switch plans, purchase individual audiobooks, and even download the app from alternative stores or through sideloading. The company aims to provide greater transparency regarding deals, promotions, and payment options in the EU, enabled by the DMA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Meta Launches Ad-Free Subscription In Europe: A Choice Between Privacy And Personalized Ads
News

Meta Launches Ad-Free Subscription In Europe: A Choice Between Privacy And Personalized Ads

by Pepita Torrez | 31 October 2023
WhatsApp Begins Work On Cross-Platform Messaging In Response To EU Regulation
News

WhatsApp Begins Work On Cross-Platform Messaging In Response To EU Regulation

by Priscella Brody | 12 September 2023
New Ad-Free Subscription From Meta Challenges EU’s Privacy Protections
News

New Ad-Free Subscription From Meta Challenges EU’s Privacy Protections

by Madonna Metz | 3 November 2023
Apple Event 2023: Exciting Updates For IPhone 15, USB-C Support, And New Apple Watches
News

Apple Event 2023: Exciting Updates For IPhone 15, USB-C Support, And New Apple Watches

by Verine Boyett | 12 September 2023
French Watchdog Temporarily Suspends IPhone 12 Sales Over Radiation Concerns
News

French Watchdog Temporarily Suspends IPhone 12 Sales Over Radiation Concerns

by Bernetta Lepore | 13 September 2023
EU Confirms Six Tech Giants Subject To Digital Markets Act
News

EU Confirms Six Tech Giants Subject To Digital Markets Act

by Maryellen Windham | 7 September 2023
Apple Event 2023: An Unveiling Of The IPhone 15 And More!
News

Apple Event 2023: An Unveiling Of The IPhone 15 And More!

by Vitia Reich | 12 September 2023
Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ 15 Event: What To Expect
News

Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ 15 Event: What To Expect

by Frankie Wellman | 8 September 2023

Recent Stories

Krafton’s Plans To Extend PUBG Supremacy With Franchise Growth And Graphics Revamp
News

Krafton’s Plans To Extend PUBG Supremacy With Franchise Growth And Graphics Revamp

by Bonnie Kline | 24 January 2024
Etsy Unveils AI-Powered ‘Gift Mode’ With 200+ Gift Guides
News

Etsy Unveils AI-Powered ‘Gift Mode’ With 200+ Gift Guides

by Bonnie Kline | 24 January 2024
BeReal Introduces RealBrands And RealPeople Features To Connect With Celebrities And Brands
News

BeReal Introduces RealBrands And RealPeople Features To Connect With Celebrities And Brands

by Bonnie Kline | 24 January 2024
Elo Life Systems Secures $20.5M For Monk Fruit Sweetener Launch
News

Elo Life Systems Secures $20.5M For Monk Fruit Sweetener Launch

by Bonnie Kline | 24 January 2024
EU To Let ‘Responsible’ AI Startups Train Models On Its Supercomputers
News

EU To Let ‘Responsible’ AI Startups Train Models On Its Supercomputers

by Bonnie Kline | 24 January 2024
Google Unveils New AI-Powered Features For Education At Bett Ed-Tech Event
News

Google Unveils New AI-Powered Features For Education At Bett Ed-Tech Event

by Bonnie Kline | 24 January 2024
Arcee: The Revolutionary Platform For Building GenAI Models
News

Arcee: The Revolutionary Platform For Building GenAI Models

by Bonnie Kline | 24 January 2024
Fantuan Acquires Chowbus’ Food Delivery Business: A Strategic Move For Asian Food Delivery
News

Fantuan Acquires Chowbus’ Food Delivery Business: A Strategic Move For Asian Food Delivery

by Bonnie Kline | 24 January 2024