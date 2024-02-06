Newsnews
Spotify Surpasses 600 Million Monthly Active Users Milestone

Written by: Caprice Nottingham | Published: 6 February 2024
Streaming service Spotify has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 600 million monthly active users. The company’s Q4 2023 earnings report revealed a remarkable addition of 28 million users in the quarter, marking the second largest quarterly gain in its history.

Key Takeaway

Spotify’s remarkable growth, strategic partnerships, and financial performance underscore its position as a leading player in the streaming industry, with a strong focus on user engagement and expansion into new markets.

Impressive Growth and Expansion

Spotify, headquartered in Sweden, disclosed that it now boasts over 236 million paid users, reflecting a notable year-on-year growth of 15%. Notably, the company implemented a price increase for its premium subscription tier in the U.S., raising it from $9.99 to $10.99 per month for the first time last year.

The company attributed its subscriber growth primarily to the Rest of the World and Latin America, which now represent 35% of its total paid users. Additionally, Spotify’s year-end Spotify Wrapped campaign, offering users insights into their platform consumption, engaged over 225 million users.

Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Spotify reported revenues of €3.7 billion ($3.97 billion) with a substantial year-on-year growth of 16%. While the company registered an operating loss of €75 million, it marked an improvement from the loss of €231 million during the same period last year. Notably, Spotify achieved a profit of €32 million in Q3 2023. The company’s ad revenues also soared to an all-time high of €501 million, reflecting a 12% year-on-year growth.

However, Spotify underwent a significant restructuring in December, reducing its workforce by 17%, which equated to approximately 1,500 employees. This move was aimed at enhancing productivity and efficiency within the organization.

Strategic Partnerships and Industry Developments

Spotify has been actively engaging in strategic partnerships and industry developments. In November, the company announced a partnership with TikTok, enabling users to directly save a song from a clip to the Spotify app. Moreover, premium users in the U.S. were granted 15 hours of listening time per month across 200,000 titles.

Furthermore, Spotify teased potential subscription and add-on purchases, including audiobooks, for EU-based users on iPhones once the Digital Markets Act (DMA) is enforced. This move comes in the wake of Apple’s release of guidelines for App Store changes to comply with the new rules, which includes the introduction of a “core-tech fee” for apps with over a million annual downloads. Spotify strongly criticized these changes, labeling them as “extortion” and a “complete and total farce.”

