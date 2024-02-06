Ionix Secures Additional $15M In Funding For Attack Surface Management Platform

Ionix, formerly known as Cyberpion, has recently announced an increase of $15 million in its Series A funding round, adding to the initial $27 million. This brings the total funding for the company to $50.3 million. The new investment comes from Maor Investments, along with continued support from existing investors Hyperwise Ventures, Team8, and U.S. Venture Partners (USVP).

Key Takeaway Ionix’s funding increase highlights the growing importance of managing and understanding the attack surface for enterprises, especially in the face of supply chain attacks and the expanding use of third-party services.

Enhancing Security Posture

The platform offered by Ionix aims to assist enterprises in gaining a comprehensive view of their security posture and software supply chain across various environments, including on-premises, cloud, and third-party platforms and services. This is crucial as supply chain attacks have become increasingly prevalent, particularly with the growing reliance on third-party services and tools.

Broader Perspective

Ionix distinguishes itself by offering a broader perspective compared to many of its competitors in the attack surface management space. The platform’s ability to precisely map the attack surface and identify previously unknown assets has resonated with customers, with Ionix claiming that its customers discover 50% more assets than with other tools.

Addressing Critical Exposures

By providing a wide-ranging view of the attack surface and focusing on critical exposures, Ionix aims to help IT and security teams effectively prioritize and address exploitable risks. This approach aligns with the company’s mission to offer a comprehensive understanding of the attack surface from an external perspective, akin to that of an attacker.

Ionix CEO Marc Gaffan emphasized the significance of the problem and the value their solution brings to customers, noting the strong market uptake experienced by the company. Current Ionix customers include prominent organizations such as Lexmark, Warner Music Group, Infosys, and E.ON, a multinational electric utility.