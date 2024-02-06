Newsnews
News

Ionix Secures Additional $15M In Funding For Attack Surface Management Platform

Written by: Nina Council | Published: 6 February 2024
ionix-secures-additional-15m-in-funding-for-attack-surface-management-platform
News

Ionix, formerly known as Cyberpion, has recently announced an increase of $15 million in its Series A funding round, adding to the initial $27 million. This brings the total funding for the company to $50.3 million. The new investment comes from Maor Investments, along with continued support from existing investors Hyperwise Ventures, Team8, and U.S. Venture Partners (USVP).

Key Takeaway

Ionix’s funding increase highlights the growing importance of managing and understanding the attack surface for enterprises, especially in the face of supply chain attacks and the expanding use of third-party services.

Enhancing Security Posture

The platform offered by Ionix aims to assist enterprises in gaining a comprehensive view of their security posture and software supply chain across various environments, including on-premises, cloud, and third-party platforms and services. This is crucial as supply chain attacks have become increasingly prevalent, particularly with the growing reliance on third-party services and tools.

Broader Perspective

Ionix distinguishes itself by offering a broader perspective compared to many of its competitors in the attack surface management space. The platform’s ability to precisely map the attack surface and identify previously unknown assets has resonated with customers, with Ionix claiming that its customers discover 50% more assets than with other tools.

Addressing Critical Exposures

By providing a wide-ranging view of the attack surface and focusing on critical exposures, Ionix aims to help IT and security teams effectively prioritize and address exploitable risks. This approach aligns with the company’s mission to offer a comprehensive understanding of the attack surface from an external perspective, akin to that of an attacker.

Ionix CEO Marc Gaffan emphasized the significance of the problem and the value their solution brings to customers, noting the strong market uptake experienced by the company. Current Ionix customers include prominent organizations such as Lexmark, Warner Music Group, Infosys, and E.ON, a multinational electric utility.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

11 Amazing Desktop Replacement Gaming Laptop For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Desktop Replacement Gaming Laptop For 2024

by Tybie Dudek | 6 December 2023
Luxury Clothing Distributors Embrace Virtual Try-On Technology, Securing $15M Series A Funding
News

Luxury Clothing Distributors Embrace Virtual Try-On Technology, Securing $15M Series A Funding

by Charlean Mcclung | 6 November 2023
8 Best MSI Gaming Laptop Stealth For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best MSI Gaming Laptop Stealth For 2024

by Dayle Mcbride | 24 November 2023
Bon Vivant Secures $15.9M In Funding For Animal-Free Dairy Proteins
News

Bon Vivant Secures $15.9M In Funding For Animal-Free Dairy Proteins

by Babette Schmid | 12 October 2023
9 Best MSI Gaming Laptop I7 For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best MSI Gaming Laptop I7 For 2024

by Angelika Papp | 5 November 2023
10 Best Thin Gaming Laptop For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best Thin Gaming Laptop For 2024

by Babs Fenton | 4 November 2023
Which Is The Best Gaming Laptop
TECHNOLOGY

Which Is The Best Gaming Laptop

by Phyllida Abate | 16 October 2023
11 Best MSI Gaming Laptop GTX 1060 For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best MSI Gaming Laptop GTX 1060 For 2024

by Mellisa Granado | 5 November 2023

Recent Stories

Meta Expands Labelling Of AI-Generated Imagery On Social Media Platforms
News

Meta Expands Labelling Of AI-Generated Imagery On Social Media Platforms

by Nina Council | 6 February 2024
Government Hackers Exploit IPhone Vulnerabilities With Spyware, Google Reveals
News

Government Hackers Exploit IPhone Vulnerabilities With Spyware, Google Reveals

by Nina Council | 6 February 2024
Ionix Secures Additional $15M In Funding For Attack Surface Management Platform
News

Ionix Secures Additional $15M In Funding For Attack Surface Management Platform

by Nina Council | 6 February 2024
Finally, A Fintech Startup Secures $10M To Add AI For Better Insight Into Small Business Accounting
News

Finally, A Fintech Startup Secures $10M To Add AI For Better Insight Into Small Business Accounting

by Nina Council | 6 February 2024
Spotify Surpasses 600 Million Monthly Active Users Milestone
News

Spotify Surpasses 600 Million Monthly Active Users Milestone

by Nina Council | 6 February 2024
Mogul Aims To Revolutionize Royalty Tracking For Musicians
News

Mogul Aims To Revolutionize Royalty Tracking For Musicians

by Nina Council | 6 February 2024
Blush Dating App Secures $7M In Seed Funding To Redefine Online Dating
News

Blush Dating App Secures $7M In Seed Funding To Redefine Online Dating

by Nina Council | 6 February 2024
Is Building An Ecosystem The Way Forward For Construction Tech Startups In Latin America?
News

Is Building An Ecosystem The Way Forward For Construction Tech Startups In Latin America?

by Nina Council | 6 February 2024