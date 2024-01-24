Newsnews
TextQL Revolutionizes Business Data With AI-Powered Intelligence

Written by: Alexandra Agosto | Published: 24 January 2024
Mark Hay and Ethan Ding, the co-founders of TextQL, have set out to transform the way businesses make decisions by infusing AI-powered intelligence into their data processes. The platform aims to empower business teams with the capability to access and analyze their data in a seamless and efficient manner.

Key Takeaway

TextQL is revolutionizing the way businesses harness their data, offering a powerful platform that empowers users to interact with and derive insights from their data using natural language and AI-powered intelligence.

The Vision Behind TextQL

Hay and Ding recognized the challenges faced by data leaders and business teams in leveraging their existing data stack to derive meaningful insights. With TextQL, they seek to bridge this gap by enabling users to interact with their data using natural language, facilitated by large language models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4.

Empowering Data-Driven Decision Making

TextQL’s innovative approach allows business teams to pose questions to their data on-demand, eliminating the need for manual data extraction and interpretation. By understanding the semantics and ‘nouns’ relevant to each business, TextQL aims to streamline the process of data analysis and decision-making.

Enhanced Capabilities and Impact

TextQL not only facilitates data querying but also integrates with business intelligence tools, leveraging existing dashboards and referencing documentation from enterprise data catalogs. This comprehensive approach enables users to derive actionable insights and even automate certain tasks based on the data analysis.

Impressive Traction and Future Prospects

Despite being a relatively new player in the market, TextQL has already secured a significant customer base across diverse industries such as healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing. With a strong financial backing of $4.1 million from prominent investors, TextQL is well-positioned to drive further innovation and expansion in the realm of AI-powered business data intelligence.

