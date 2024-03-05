Newsnews
News

Apple Revises DMA Rules, But Core Technology Fee Remains Intact

Written by: Elfreda Urquhart | Published: 6 March 2024
apple-revises-dma-rules-but-core-technology-fee-remains-intact
News

Apple has announced revisions to its Digital Markets Act (DMA) rules in response to pressure from the app developer community. However, the controversial “Core Technology Fee” remains unchanged for EU app developers who opt into the new business terms.

Key Takeaway

Apple has revised its DMA rules in response to feedback from the app developer community, but the controversial “Core Technology Fee” remains unchanged for EU app developers.

Concessions and Changes

Apple’s revisions include smaller concessions driven by feedback from app developers. Corporate entities will no longer be required to sign up for the new DMA terms along with all their sub-accounts. Additionally, a stand-by letter of credit will no longer be necessary. Furthermore, developers will have the option for a one-time switch back to the existing terms under certain circumstances.

Core Technology Fee

Despite these changes, the major complaint regarding the introduction of the “Core Technology Fee” remains unaddressed. This fee requires developers to pay Apple €0.50 for each first annual install per year over a 1 million threshold for apps distributed outside the App Store.

Industry Backlash

Larger developers such as Spotify and Epic Games have strongly criticized Apple’s compliance with the DMA, labeling it as “extortion” and “bad-faith” compliance. Other tech companies, including Meta, Mozilla, and Microsoft, have also voiced their concerns and criticized Apple’s DMA rules.

Fee Structure

Despite the revisions, Apple has not made any adjustments to its fee structure. The company has focused on addressing terms that were less compliant, such as the requirement for a letter of credit from a financial institution.

Developer Community Response

Apple’s changes to the DMA rules have been met with mixed reactions from the developer community. While some adjustments have been made, concerns regarding the Core Technology Fee and other aspects of the new terms persist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Apple Accused Of Making A Mockery Of The DMA By Spotify, Epic Games, And Others
News

Apple Accused Of Making A Mockery Of The DMA By Spotify, Epic Games, And Others

by Idell Rood | 2 March 2024
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s Response To Apple’s DMA Rules
News

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s Response To Apple’s DMA Rules

by Shawnee Danielson | 7 February 2024
EU Confirms Six Tech Giants Subject To Digital Markets Act
News

EU Confirms Six Tech Giants Subject To Digital Markets Act

by Nelle Collins | 7 September 2023
Apple’s App Store Revenue In The EU Represents 7% Of Global Revenue
News

Apple’s App Store Revenue In The EU Represents 7% Of Global Revenue

by Naoma Blanco | 2 February 2024
Apple Unveils Major Changes To App Store And IOS In Response To EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA)
News

Apple Unveils Major Changes To App Store And IOS In Response To EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA)

by Lorie Roque | 26 January 2024
Fortnite And Epic Games Store Set To Return To IOS In Europe
News

Fortnite And Epic Games Store Set To Return To IOS In Europe

by Aprilette Mortenson | 26 January 2024
Apple’s New ‘Contingent Pricing’ Pilot Tests Aim To Retain App Store Developers Ahead Of DMA
News

Apple’s New ‘Contingent Pricing’ Pilot Tests Aim To Retain App Store Developers Ahead Of DMA

by Dode Roden | 27 January 2024
Spotify Surpasses 600 Million Monthly Active Users Milestone
News

Spotify Surpasses 600 Million Monthly Active Users Milestone

by Devora Gorski | 6 February 2024

Recent Stories

How To Do The Respect Celebration On FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Do The Respect Celebration On FIFA 22

by Elfreda Urquhart | 6 March 2024
How To Do Griddy In FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Do Griddy In FIFA 22

by Elfreda Urquhart | 6 March 2024
Target To Launch Target Circle 360, A New Paid Membership Program
News

Target To Launch Target Circle 360, A New Paid Membership Program

by Elfreda Urquhart | 6 March 2024
The 2024 Dodge Charger: A New Era Of Muscle Cars
News

The 2024 Dodge Charger: A New Era Of Muscle Cars

by Elfreda Urquhart | 6 March 2024
Apple Revises DMA Rules, But Core Technology Fee Remains Intact
News

Apple Revises DMA Rules, But Core Technology Fee Remains Intact

by Elfreda Urquhart | 6 March 2024
How SEC’s Climate Disclosure Rule Could Boost A New Class Of Climate Startups
News

How SEC’s Climate Disclosure Rule Could Boost A New Class Of Climate Startups

by Elfreda Urquhart | 6 March 2024
Agility Robotics Appoints Peggy Johnson As New CEO, Focused On The Present
News

Agility Robotics Appoints Peggy Johnson As New CEO, Focused On The Present

by Elfreda Urquhart | 6 March 2024
Monzo, The UK Challenger Bank, Secures $430 Million In Funding
News

Monzo, The UK Challenger Bank, Secures $430 Million In Funding

by Elfreda Urquhart | 6 March 2024