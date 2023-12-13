Newsnews
Meta Tests Threads Integration With ActivityPub

Written by: Danila Rahn | Published: 14 December 2023
Mark Zuckerberg announced today that Meta has commenced testing a feature to display Threads posts on Mastodon and other networks that support the ActivityPub protocol. According to Zuckerberg, enabling Threads interoperability will provide users with more options for interaction and broaden the reach of content. He expressed optimism about the potential of this development in a recent post.

Key Takeaway

Meta has initiated testing for integrating Threads with ActivityPub, allowing posts to be visible on Mastodon and other ActivityPub-supported networks, potentially expanding content reach and user interaction options.

Details of the Integration

While the announcement marks a significant step towards integrating Threads with the federated social network, Zuckerberg did not delve into the specifics of how the integration will function at this stage. The roadmap for Threads’ ActivityPub integration remains unclear, and it is uncertain whether the integration will facilitate cross-posting between Mastodon and Threads or enable seamless data migration.

Previous Statements and Developments

When Threads was launched in July, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, stated that the social network would not initially integrate with the Fediverse. However, he emphasized Meta’s ongoing efforts to integrate its newest platform with the decentralized social web. Despite facing complications, Meta remains committed to incorporating support for ActivityPub into Threads, the protocol behind Mastodon.

In August, Threads introduced a feature that allows users to verify their profiles on Mastodon. The company implemented “rel=me” links, enabling the establishment of a relationship between two accounts by linking to each other.

Implications of the Announcement

Today’s announcement from Zuckerberg represents the first tangible indication of Meta’s intent to integrate Threads into the decentralized social network system. This move could potentially expand the reach and accessibility of Threads posts, providing users with a broader platform for interaction and content sharing.

