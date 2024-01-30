Newsnews
Instagram Threads Surges In Downloads, Enters Top 10; X Falls To No. 36

Written by: Jacinthe Strawn | Published: 30 January 2024
Instagram Threads, the messaging app from Meta, has experienced a significant surge in downloads, dispelling concerns about its growth. In December 2023, the app’s downloads tripled, propelling it into the top 10 most downloaded apps across the App Store and Google Play.

Key Takeaway

Instagram Threads experienced a remarkable resurgence in downloads, securing a position in the top 10 most downloaded apps in December 2023, while its parent company, Instagram, claimed the No. 1 spot. Meanwhile, X, formerly Twitter, faced difficulties as it fell behind in the rankings.

Threads’ Impressive Growth

App intelligence firm Appfigures reported that Threads garnered 12 million new downloads on the Apple App Store, securing the No. 4 position in the Top Charts. On Google Play, it achieved 16 million downloads, claiming the No. 8 spot. Combined, Threads ranked as the No. 6 app by new installs, showcasing its remarkable resurgence.

Revival and Expansion

Despite a decline in daily downloads from September to the end of the year, Threads experienced a revival in December. This resurgence can be attributed to Meta’s promotional efforts, including ads on Facebook featuring Threads’ viral posts. The app, which initially reached 100 million registered users within five days of its launch, now boasts an estimated 160 million users.

Integration and Innovation

Threads’ integration with the “fediverse” and its move to engage with the ActivityPub protocol have contributed to its growing reputation and adoption. Additionally, the app’s recent launch of an endpoint for third-party developers and websites has further enhanced its appeal and functionality.

Instagram’s Success and X’s Struggles

While Threads made its mark in the top 10 apps by downloads, Instagram, its parent company, claimed the No. 1 spot with 54 million combined installs in December. On the other hand, X, formerly known as Twitter, faced challenges as it lagged behind in downloads, securing the No. 29 position on the App Store and No. 46th on Google Play.

