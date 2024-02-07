Newsnews
X Tops U.S. App Store Charts After Announcing Tucker Carlson’s Interview With Putin

Written by: Marge Mclaren | Published: 8 February 2024
Former Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson’s announcement of an upcoming interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin has caused a surge in downloads for the app formerly known as Twitter, now rebranded as X. The app quickly rose to the top spot on the U.S. App Store following the news of the exclusive interview.

Key Takeaway

The announcement of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin has propelled the app formerly known as Twitter to the top of the U.S. App Store charts, reflecting the significant impact of exclusive content and high-profile interviews on social media platforms.

Interest in the Interview Drives Surge in Downloads

The announcement of the interview led to a significant increase in new installs for X, propelling it to the number one position on the App Store. This surge in popularity pushed aside Instagram Threads, which previously held the top spot.

Early Estimates and Social Media Buzz

According to early estimates from app intelligence firm Appfigures, X gained approximately 117,000 new downloads on the day of the announcement, a notable increase from the previous day. The buzz surrounding the interview also extended to social media, with prominent figures like Elon Musk sharing the news, further amplifying the app’s visibility.

Carlson’s Approach and X’s Creator Community

Carlson’s approach to securing the interview, as well as his presence on X, has sparked discussions and reactions. The interview, which is set to be Putin’s first with a Western media outlet since the Ukraine conflict, has drawn attention due to the differing perspectives it may offer. Critics have raised concerns about Carlson’s previous comments and his perceived stance on Russia’s position.

Implications for X and its Competitors

The timing of X’s ascent to the top of the App Store coincides with the public launch of Bluesky, a decentralized alternative to Twitter/X. While Bluesky gained a significant number of new users, it has not yet reached the top ranks on the App Store, highlighting the ongoing competition in the social media landscape.

