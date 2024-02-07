Bluesky Attracts Nearly 800K New Users In First Day Open To The Public, Despite Outages

Bluesky, the decentralized, open-source social app, has made a significant splash as it opened its doors to the public, attracting nearly 800,000 new users in its first day. The platform is on track to surpass 4 million total signups, marking a remarkable surge in its user base.

Key Takeaway Bluesky garners substantial user interest, amassing nearly 800,000 new users upon its public launch, despite encountering initial technical disruptions. The platform’s rapid growth underscores its potential in the decentralized social app landscape.

Unprecedented Growth

Bluesky’s unique user count nearly doubled from Monday to Tuesday, signaling a rapid influx of new members following its public launch. While Bluesky is still smaller than its primary federated competitor, Mastodon, the growth trajectory mirrors the potential for substantial expansion.

Technical Hiccups

Despite its successful user acquisition, Bluesky encountered technical challenges, with user-generated custom algorithmic feeds experiencing disruptions. CEO Jay Graber confirmed the issues, attributing them to increased activity. However, the platform has since restored normal functionality.

Community Sentiment

Notwithstanding the outages, the overall sentiment surrounding Bluesky’s public debut has been positive. The platform received an endorsement from renowned poster Dril, underscoring the favorable reception among users.