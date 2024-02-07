Amperesand Secures $12.5M Seed Round To Revolutionize Traditional Transformers

The electricity infrastructure around the world heavily relies on transformers to regulate voltage as electricity flows through the grid. These transformers, which have remained largely unchanged since their inception in the late 1800s, are present at various points in the grid, from power plants to everyday devices like phone chargers. However, with the emergence of distributed renewables, batteries, and electric vehicles, the global grid is undergoing rapid changes, challenging the traditional role of transformers.

Key Takeaway Amperesand, a power electronics startup, has raised a significant 2.45 million seed round to commercialize solid-state transformer technology, aiming to address the evolving needs of the modern grid and facilitate the deployment of renewable energy projects.

The Rise of Solid-State Transformers

Traditional transformers, while efficient and cost-effective, are unable to regulate voltage or frequency, posing challenges as the grid accommodates an increasing array of new technologies. The introduction of solid-state transformers, particularly those utilizing silicon-carbide technology, offers a promising solution to these challenges. Amperesand, in collaboration with research labs at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, aims to lead the commercialization of this innovative technology.

Addressing Grid Challenges

As the grid integrates diverse sources of power such as solar arrays, batteries, and EV chargers, the need for uniformity and stability becomes paramount. Solid-state transformers have the potential to address these challenges by providing an active front end that can help regulate power fluctuations and ensure a more consistent flow of electricity.

Targeting the EV Charging Market

Recognizing the potential of solid-state transformers, Amperesand plans to initially target the EV charging market, leveraging the scalability and space-saving advantages of their technology. With solid-state transformers requiring up to 75% less space and offering lower cooling requirements, they are well-suited for various deployment scenarios, including urban environments with limited space.

Future Prospects and Market Expansion

Amperesand’s approach to utilizing semiconductor technology in solid-state transformers not only enhances performance and cost-effectiveness but also enables the integration of sensors for detailed grid monitoring. The company anticipates rapid revenue growth and envisions solid-state transformers as a key component in the evolution towards an advanced, data-rich “internet of power” grid.

While the realization of the “internet of power” may be years away, the potential of solid-state transformers to revolutionize the grid is significant, paving the way for a more dynamic and responsive electricity infrastructure.