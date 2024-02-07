todoist-introduces-team-workspaces-to-enhance-task-management

Newsnews
Written by: Julie Beeler | Published: 8 February 2024
Todoist, the popular task management app with over 30 million users, is now venturing into the realm of project management in workspaces. The company has recently rolled out a new feature that aims to streamline task management in professional settings.

Key Takeaway

Todoist has expanded its functionality by introducing team workspaces, catering to the needs of small and medium-sized companies for streamlined task and project management. The new feature offers enhanced collaboration tools and seamless integration, while individual users also benefit from improved task filtering options.

Focus on Small and Medium Companies

Unlike its competitors such as Asana, Monday, and Atlassian, Todoist is targeting small and medium-sized companies with its team workspaces. The company behind Todoist, Doist, has been utilizing this feature with a team of 100 employees spread across 35 countries.

Functionality of Team Workspaces

Team workspaces in Todoist operate similarly to workspaces in Notion. Upon joining a company, users are integrated into the respective workspace, which contains all the existing content associated with that workspace. This setup keeps personal tasks and projects separate from the team workspace. Within the team workspace, projects function akin to Slack channels, with the option for public or private access. Furthermore, projects can be organized into folders for better management.

Enhanced Collaboration Features

Within each project, users can access a list of tasks and utilize various team-related features already available in Todoist. This includes the ability to comment on tasks, attach files, and view the team’s activity stream by project or team member. Additionally, unique links to tasks, projects, sections, and comments have been introduced, allowing for seamless sharing across other communication tools.

Enhancements for Individual Users

Individual users can now leverage filters to view all their Todoist tasks in the today or upcoming view, as well as choose to display only personal or work-related tasks. Notably, there is no need to switch between workspaces to access relevant content, setting Todoist apart from other productivity tools.

Pricing and Subscription Options

Todoist offers a premium subscription for individual users at $4 per month, providing access to additional features. For businesses looking to utilize team workspaces, the cost is $6 per user per month. It’s important to note that the introduction of team workspaces does not impact individual customers who are not utilizing these new features.

