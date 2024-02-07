Newsnews
Plex Launches Movie Rentals Store For U.S. Customers

Written by: Alyce Almonte | Published: 8 February 2024
Plex, the streaming media company, has announced the launch of its movie rentals storefront for U.S. customers. This move comes after the company’s recent $40 million fundraise and aims to provide an additional revenue stream beyond its subscription products and ad-supported streaming. The new marketplace will offer a diverse selection of movies from top studios, including WB, Paramount, MGM, Lionsgate, and A24.

Key Takeaway

Plex has launched a movie rentals storefront for U.S. customers, offering over 1,000 titles from top studios with prices starting at $3.99. Users will have 30 days to watch a rented movie, with a 48-hour window to finish viewing it after starting.

What’s Available

At launch, Plex users will have access to over 1,000 titles available for rent, with prices starting at $3.99. The selection includes popular titles such as “Barbie,” “Wonka,” “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning,” “The Color Purple,” “Expend4bles,” “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” and “Mean Girls.” Plex has also confirmed that the number of titles will continue to grow over time.

Rental Details

Once rented, users will have 30 days to watch a movie, with a 48-hour window to finish viewing it after starting. The rented movie will also appear in the “Continue Watching” section on Plex’s home screen if not completed in one go. The company plans to expand its studio partnerships and add more titles to the rental store in the future.

Future Plans and Differentiation

While there are already several platforms for renting movies, Plex believes its recommendation capabilities will set it apart. The company’s vast user data and personalized recommendations could drive more users to its movie rentals. Plex also plans to leverage its technology for personalization and recommendations, which spans across all content, giving it an advantage in the market.

Platform Availability

The new movie marketplace will be accessible across various platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV/Google TV, Roku, smart TVs (LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony, VIZIO), game consoles, and Apple and Android smartphones and tablets.

