Newsnews
News

Plex To Launch TV And Movie Rentals Next Month

Written by: Teresa Mei | Published: 20 January 2024
plex-to-launch-tv-and-movie-rentals-next-month
News

Media streamer Plex has confirmed its plans to launch a marketplace for TV and movie rentals next month. This announcement comes after several delays and false starts, but the company is now ready to move forward with its expansion into the rentals market.

Key Takeaway

Plex is set to launch its TV and movie rentals marketplace next month, following multiple delays and technical challenges. The company aims to provide users with on-demand access to a wide range of content, expanding its streaming service’s offerings.

Long-Awaited Expansion

Plex had originally announced its intention to introduce rentals just before the Covid-19 pandemic, but various challenges, including technical issues and the impact of the pandemic, caused delays. The company had also missed its second-quarter launch window, as announced at CES a year ago.

Confirmation of Launch

Following a recent scoop by Janko Roettgers, Plex has confirmed that its TV and movies store will indeed launch next month. While specific details such as show titles and launch partners were not disclosed, Plex indicated that it has secured the participation of “most studios” and plans to add more over time.

Market Strategy

Plex’s move into the TVOD market is aimed at complementing its ad-supported streaming service and providing users with a one-stop shop for their media content. The upcoming storefront will offer on-demand viewing of movies and TV shows, expanding Plex’s revenue streams.

Overcoming Challenges

The company faced technical hurdles, including issues with DRM and studio approval, which led to delays. However, Plex has resolved these challenges and is now on track to launch its rentals service next month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Download Movies On PLEX
How To Download Movies

How To Download Movies On PLEX

by Ava Breslin | 21 September 2023
How To Watch Movies On Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Movies On Smart TV

by Ardith Shutt | 27 October 2023
What Apps Are Available For LG Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

What Apps Are Available For LG Smart TV

by Barrie Wolf | 24 October 2023
How To Install Plex On Vizio Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Install Plex On Vizio Smart TV

by Aubrey Mears | 25 October 2023
How To Watch Apple TV On Android Phone
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Apple TV On Android Phone

by Sallyann Tsai | 11 September 2023
How To Download From Plex
How To

How To Download From Plex

by Pearl Kile | 26 September 2023
What Channels Can I Watch On Roku Without Internet
TECHNOLOGY

What Channels Can I Watch On Roku Without Internet

by Persis Licata | 18 September 2023
How To Watch Dvd On Xbox One
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Dvd On Xbox One

by Kania Fowlkes | 4 August 2023

Recent Stories

Rypplzz: Analyzing The $3M Seed Deck And Its Impact
News

Rypplzz: Analyzing The $3M Seed Deck And Its Impact

by Teresa Mei | 20 January 2024
How FYPM Leveraged Instagram Stories And Thirst Traps To Secure $275K In Funding
News

How FYPM Leveraged Instagram Stories And Thirst Traps To Secure $275K In Funding

by Teresa Mei | 20 January 2024
The Impact Of AI On The Enterprise And Startup Valuations
News

The Impact Of AI On The Enterprise And Startup Valuations

by Teresa Mei | 20 January 2024
Plex To Launch TV And Movie Rentals Next Month
News

Plex To Launch TV And Movie Rentals Next Month

by Teresa Mei | 20 January 2024
TikTok’s New AI Song Feature: Creating Music With AI Prompts
News

TikTok’s New AI Song Feature: Creating Music With AI Prompts

by Teresa Mei | 20 January 2024
Cyberattack Disrupts Online Services For UK Councils
News

Cyberattack Disrupts Online Services For UK Councils

by Teresa Mei | 20 January 2024
Amazon’s Buy With Prime Unit Faces Layoffs Amid Broader Job Cuts
News

Amazon’s Buy With Prime Unit Faces Layoffs Amid Broader Job Cuts

by Teresa Mei | 20 January 2024
Private Equity: A Last Resort For Struggling Startups
News

Private Equity: A Last Resort For Struggling Startups

by Teresa Mei | 20 January 2024