Newsnews
News

Statement Secures $12 Million In Seed Funding For Enterprise Cash Flow Management

Written by: Stephani Hale | Published: 19 October 2023
statement-secures-12-million-in-seed-funding-for-enterprise-cash-flow-management
News

Statement, a startup specializing in cash flow management for enterprises, has announced that it secured $12 million in seed funding. The investment round was led by Glilot Capital Partners, with participation from prominent investors including Citi, Mensch Capital Partners, Titan Capital, and Operator Partners. The funding will be utilized to strengthen Statement’s go-to-market strategy and accelerate product development.

Key Takeaway

Statement, a cash flow management platform for enterprises, has raised

2 million in seed funding. The funding will be used to enhance the platform’s go-to-market efforts and accelerate product development. Statement offers a comprehensive “cash intelligence” solution that integrates with banks and existing systems, automates financial data synchronization, and streamlines cash flow management. The company has experienced remarkable success, boasting a 10x increase in revenue over the past year. This latest funding round will empower Statement to further revolutionize how enterprises manage their finances and cash flow.

The Challenge of Manual Finance and Treasury Operations

According to Co-founder and CEO Idan Vlodinger, many traditional finance and treasury operations are burdened by manual processes, inefficiencies, and complexity. Tasks such as real-time cash monitoring across multiple legal entities, regions, and financial institutions prove to be labor-intensive and time-consuming. As a result, finance and treasury teams face challenges in making timely, mission-critical decisions.

Statement was founded with the aim of addressing these pain points. Vlodinger, who previously held senior roles at Amazon and Mastercard, teamed up with Shahar Lahav, a former researcher in the Israel Defense Forces, to develop Statement’s innovative solution.

The Cash Intelligence Platform

Statement offers a cutting-edge “cash intelligence” platform that caters to companies working with multiple banks, managing liquidity, and predicting cash flow. The platform seamlessly integrates with banks and existing systems, including popular business tools such as Google Sheets, enterprise resource management platforms like Oracle Cloud and NetSuite, and payment providers such as PayPal and Stripe.

By reconciling and synchronizing real-time financial data, Statement provides unparalleled visibility into a company’s cash performance. The platform automates the categorization of transactions for financial reports, allowing for accurate forecasting of short- and long-term cash flow. Additionally, Statement’s workflow automation tools enable teams to streamline repetitive tasks and eliminate manual errors in bank reconciliation and reporting.

The Impact and Success of Statement

Statement’s transformative solution has already gained significant traction, with dozens of companies already utilizing its platform. Revenue has witnessed an impressive 10x increase over the past year, demonstrating the market’s demand for improved cash flow management tools. Despite competition from vendors like Kyriba, Trovata, Ion, and GTreasury, Statement stands out for its comprehensive features and user-friendly interface.

To support its ongoing growth, Statement plans to expand its team from 31 to 35 members by the end of next year. With offices in New York and Tel Aviv, the company is well-positioned to drive continued innovation in cash flow management.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Web3 Startup Bastion Launches With $25 Million Seed Funding
News

New Web3 Startup Bastion Launches With $25 Million Seed Funding

by Arlie Marek | 22 September 2023
Why Seed-Stage Deals In Fintech Are On The Rise
News

Why Seed-Stage Deals In Fintech Are On The Rise

by Marlo Juarez | 2 October 2023
Revio Raises $5.2 Million In Seed Funding To Tackle Payment Failures In Africa
News

Revio Raises $5.2 Million In Seed Funding To Tackle Payment Failures In Africa

by Dayle Keeney | 27 September 2023
Yooga: Revolutionizing Restaurant Operations In Latin America
News

Yooga: Revolutionizing Restaurant Operations In Latin America

by Ellen Barbour | 12 October 2023
When Can I Buy Slack Stock
TECHNOLOGY

When Can I Buy Slack Stock

by Ophelia Mcvay | 18 September 2023
Saving Your Venture Dollars: Strategies For Maximizing Runway
News

Saving Your Venture Dollars: Strategies For Maximizing Runway

by Claudine Renaud | 6 October 2023
10 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now in 2021
FINTECH

10 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now in 2021

by Juliet | 26 May 2021
Nextdata Raises $12 Million For Development Of Data-Mesh-Native Platform
News

Nextdata Raises $12 Million For Development Of Data-Mesh-Native Platform

by Bessy Ham | 29 September 2023

Recent Stories

Hoxton Ventures Expands Partnership With The Addition Of Bryan Gartner
News

Hoxton Ventures Expands Partnership With The Addition Of Bryan Gartner

by Stephani Hale | 19 October 2023
Statement Secures $12 Million In Seed Funding For Enterprise Cash Flow Management
News

Statement Secures $12 Million In Seed Funding For Enterprise Cash Flow Management

by Stephani Hale | 19 October 2023
How Far Can The DJI Spark Fly
TECHNOLOGY

How Far Can The DJI Spark Fly

by Stephani Hale | 19 October 2023
When Will DJI Mini 4 Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Will DJI Mini 4 Come Out

by Stephani Hale | 19 October 2023
What Happens If DJI Mini 2 Loses Signal
TECHNOLOGY

What Happens If DJI Mini 2 Loses Signal

by Stephani Hale | 19 October 2023
How To Fly A DJI Mavic Pro
TECHNOLOGY

How To Fly A DJI Mavic Pro

by Stephani Hale | 19 October 2023
How To Calibrate Gimbal DJI Mini 2
TECHNOLOGY

How To Calibrate Gimbal DJI Mini 2

by Stephani Hale | 19 October 2023
How Long Is DJI Warranty
TECHNOLOGY

How Long Is DJI Warranty

by Stephani Hale | 19 October 2023