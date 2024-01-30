Newsnews
Inngest Secures $6.1M In Funding To Expand Workflow Engine

Written by: Viviyan Mcginley | Published: 31 January 2024
Inngest, a startup specializing in simplifying the process for developers to construct and oversee serverless backends, has successfully raised $6.1 million in a funding round. This funding was led by Andreessen Horowitz, with additional investments from GGV, Afore Capital, and Vercel CEO and co-founder Guillermo Rauch, who had previously participated in the company’s $3 million seed round.

Key Takeaway

Inngest’s recent funding of $6.1 million will be utilized to further develop its workflow engine and expand its team, ensuring the reliability and scalability of its services.

Enhancing Workflow Capabilities

At its core, Inngest enables developers to concentrate on constructing their serverless, event-driven backend workflows without the need to be concerned about the infrastructure and the workflow execution and queuing mechanisms required to ensure scalability. The company has recently introduced new flow control features, making it simpler to manage concurrency down to the user level. This facilitates the development and management of multi-tenant applications and streamlines the handling of high-volume workloads, while also providing additional controls for companies seeking to deploy AI workloads in production.

Support for Durable Workflows and Language Expansion

Inngest initially focused on building ‘durable workflows,’ which are capable of remaining inactive for extended periods and swiftly resuming when necessary. The platform manages the queues and database state for these functions, eliminating the need for developers to implement any special configurations. The addition of flow control features has unlocked new capabilities for users, particularly as more enterprises have adopted Inngest and expressed the need for both durable workflows and flow control.

Furthermore, Inngest has broadened its language support by offering Python and Go SDKs in addition to its existing TypeScript SDK. Users can seamlessly transition between these languages without interrupting their functions, enabling live language migrations and cloud migrations.

Additional Features and Future Plans

Two new features recently introduced by Inngest are Replay, which allows teams to re-run any failed jobs in bulk, and new observability tools. The company intends to utilize the new funding to expand its team and ensure the reliability of its services as it continues to scale to accommodate more users. Inngest also aims to address the growing demand from enterprises to assist in exporting data to their data warehouses and performing ETL processes.

As businesses seek to consolidate their expenditures, Inngest’s ability to perform multiple tasks with a single tool has become a significant selling point, further solidifying its position in the enterprise space.

