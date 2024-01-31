Newsnews
News

Metronome Raises $43M In Fresh Capital To Advance AI-Powered Usage-Based Billing Software

Written by: Lynda Finley | Published: 1 February 2024
metronome-raises-43m-in-fresh-capital-to-advance-ai-powered-usage-based-billing-software
News

Metronome, a startup specializing in usage-based billing solutions for software companies, has successfully secured $43 million in a Series B funding round. The funding was led by NEA, with existing backers Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst also participating. This latest round of financing brings Metronome’s total amount raised to over $78 million since its establishment in 2019.

Key Takeaway

Metronome secures $43 million in funding to bolster its usage-based billing software, leveraging the growing demand for AI-driven billing solutions and the shift towards usage-based pricing models in the software industry.

Expanding Market Presence

Founded by former Dropbox employees Kevin Liu and Scott Woody, Metronome has witnessed a significant surge in its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), experiencing a 6x increase last year. The company’s clientele includes prominent startups such as OpenAI and Anthropic, along with enterprise entities like Databricks and Nvidia. Notably, Metronome initially focused on serving startups but expanded its services to cater to the enterprise segment last year.

Impact of AI and Market Trends

Metronome attributes its growth to the increasing adoption of usage-based billing models, particularly within the AI sector. The rise of AI has led many companies to embrace usage-based pricing, prompting a shift away from traditional subscription and seat-based models. The company’s own success is a testament to the market’s receptiveness to such models, with Metronome reporting a healthy increase in its Series A valuation.

Appeal to AI Companies

Metronome’s offering aims to significantly reduce the engineering investment required for billing integration and maintenance. The company’s data platform provides seamless integrations and streamlines quote-to-cash workflows, minimizing the need for extensive engineering efforts. Notably, AI companies have shown a keen interest in Metronome’s solutions, given the inherent compatibility of usage-based pricing with the cost structure of AI products.

Strategic Expansion and Product Development

To meet the escalating demand for its services, Metronome has substantially expanded its workforce, doubling its headcount to 66 full-time employees. The company plans to continue hiring across its R&D and customer-facing teams. Additionally, the fresh capital infusion will be channeled towards advancing its product roadmap, ensuring that Metronome remains at the forefront of innovation in the usage-based billing space.

As part of the funding round, NEA partner Hilarie Koplow-McAdams has joined Metronome’s board of directors, further bolstering the company’s strategic capabilities and industry expertise.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Databricks Secures $500M In Series I Funding, Valuation Reaches $43B Amid Late-Stage Market Turmoil
News

Databricks Secures $500M In Series I Funding, Valuation Reaches $43B Amid Late-Stage Market Turmoil

by Tammy Mccammon | 15 September 2023
Food Tech Roundup: Plant-Based Protein Eaters Still Want It To Taste Like Meat
News

Food Tech Roundup: Plant-Based Protein Eaters Still Want It To Taste Like Meat

by Stephenie Sias | 5 September 2023
ScyllaDB Secures $43M In Funding To Expand NoSQL Database Platform
News

ScyllaDB Secures $43M In Funding To Expand NoSQL Database Platform

by Regine Bratcher | 17 October 2023
How Many Fintech Companies Are There
AI

How Many Fintech Companies Are There

by Kathe Deel | 19 September 2023
Insights On Raising Series B Funding For AI Startups In A Challenging Fundraising Environment
News

Insights On Raising Series B Funding For AI Startups In A Challenging Fundraising Environment

by Collete Sell | 13 September 2023
New Venture Firm Section 32 Closes $525M Fund, Emphasizes Focus On AI Application
News

New Venture Firm Section 32 Closes $525M Fund, Emphasizes Focus On AI Application

by Thekla Stegall | 6 October 2023
How to Use Google Vision API to Detect Details on Any Image
Smart Tech

How to Use Google Vision API to Detect Details on Any Image

by Natalia Go | 21 May 2021
How Fintech Works
AI

How Fintech Works

by Milli Lemus | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

State-backed Hackers Are Exploiting New Ivanti VPN Zero-days — But No Patches Yet
News

State-backed Hackers Are Exploiting New Ivanti VPN Zero-days — But No Patches Yet

by Lynda Finley | 1 February 2024
Pitch Competitions Show Promise For Underrepresented Founders
News

Pitch Competitions Show Promise For Underrepresented Founders

by Lynda Finley | 1 February 2024
Spotify And Snapchat Introduce New “Share Track Lens” Feature
News

Spotify And Snapchat Introduce New “Share Track Lens” Feature

by Lynda Finley | 1 February 2024
The Startup Challenging Nvidia In The AI Chip Industry
News

The Startup Challenging Nvidia In The AI Chip Industry

by Lynda Finley | 1 February 2024
Google Launches First Cloud Region In South Africa
News

Google Launches First Cloud Region In South Africa

by Lynda Finley | 1 February 2024
Match Group Considers Response To Apple’s New DMA Rules
News

Match Group Considers Response To Apple’s New DMA Rules

by Lynda Finley | 1 February 2024
Invest In U.S. Treasury Bills In Minutes With Finvest App
News

Invest In U.S. Treasury Bills In Minutes With Finvest App

by Lynda Finley | 1 February 2024
Proofpoint Announces Layoffs Of 280 Employees, About 6% Of Workforce
News

Proofpoint Announces Layoffs Of 280 Employees, About 6% Of Workforce

by Lynda Finley | 1 February 2024