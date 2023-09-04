Food Tech Roundup: Plant-Based Protein Eaters Still Want It To Taste Like Meat

If you’re a food enthusiast or simply interested in keeping up with the constantly evolving food tech industry, here’s a summary of recent news and notable stories from TechCrunch.

Plant-Based Protein Ruling the Foodservice Industry

The Good Food Institute recently shared some intriguing insights regarding the use of plant-based proteins in foodservice. Here are the highlights:

Strong Growth in 2022: Sales of plant-based proteins in the US reached $304 million in 2022, showing an 8% increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Sales of plant-based proteins in the US reached $304 million in 2022, showing an 8% increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Preference for Meat-like Alternatives: Analog plant-based proteins, which closely mimic the taste and texture of animal-based meat, accounted for 53% of pound sales in 2022, up from 39% in 2019.

Analog plant-based proteins, which closely mimic the taste and texture of animal-based meat, accounted for 53% of pound sales in 2022, up from 39% in 2019. Loyalty of Plant-Based Protein Buyers: Consumers who purchase plant-based meat products tend to be high-value buyers, making approximately 30 more visits to foodservice establishments per year and spending about $400 more than the average buyer.

While the demand for plant-based proteins is growing, taste remains a significant challenge. Several companies have made significant strides in enhancing the flavor of plant-based meats over the past year, including Black Sheep Foods, Rebellyous, Planetarians, Chunk Foods, and the ISH Company.

Black Sheep Foods Secures $12.3M for Tastier Plant-Based Meats

Black Sheep Foods, featured on TechCrunch, recently raised $12.3 million in funding to further enhance the taste of their plant-based meats, addressing the ongoing taste challenge.

Enough Raises €40M to Scale Mushroom-Based Protein Production

Scotland-based company Enough received €40 million ($43.5 million) in funding to expand its production capacity for mycoprotein, a protein source derived from mushrooms. Enough aims to capitalize on its scalable technology to meet the growing demand for plant-based protein.

Meatable’s Cultivated Pork Products Funded with $35M Investment

Meatable, another European company, secured $35 million in funding to accelerate the development of its cultivated pork products. Meatable’s cutting-edge technology allows them to significantly reduce the production time of fat and muscle cells, ultimately expediting the manufacturing process.

