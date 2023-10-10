Newsnews
News

Heura Introduces “York Ham Style Slices” To Its 100% Plant-Based Vegan Mix

Written by: Adeline Queen | Published: 10 October 2023
heura-introduces-york-ham-style-slices-to-its-100-plant-based-vegan-mix
News

Barcelona-based plant-based protein disruptor, Heura, is set to launch a groundbreaking product in Spain and France. The new “Jamón York style” slices are 100% plant-based and are designed to appeal even to committed meat eaters. These vegan cold cuts not only look and taste like real ham but also offer several advantages over their meat-based counterparts.

Key Takeaway

Heura’s “York Ham Style Slices” are a groundbreaking addition to the plant-based protein market. With their superior nutrition, clean label status, and innovative production technique, they offer a viable alternative to meat products. However, the price premium remains a hurdle that needs to be overcome to achieve wider consumer adoption.

Nutritional Superiority in a Clean Label Package

Heura claims that its “York ham style” slices have a superior nutritional profile compared to actual ham, with a protein density of 65%. The product contains no additives, apart from a small amount of salt. This makes it the first of its kind in the category to achieve a “clean label” status. Unlike many other vegan meat products on the market, the manufacturing process of Heura’s slices does not involve ultraprocessing, chemical additives, or techniques such as wet extrusion.

A Novel “Thermo-Mechanical” Technique

Heura has developed a patent-pending “thermo-mechanical” technique to produce the vegan ham slices. This process eliminates the need for food additives, E-numbers, and chemically modified ingredients. Using a combination of heating, cooling, mixing, and shearing at specific pH ranges, Heura creates a texture and sensation that closely resembles meat. The addition of natural flavors enhances the taste of the slices.

A Game-Changer for the Environment

Heura’s plant-based product is not only a healthier alternative but also has a significantly lower environmental impact than meat-based products. The land required to produce soybeans, olives, and vegetables for Heura’s faux ham is much smaller compared to the land needed to raise pigs for pork products. Additionally, using plant-derived proteins eliminates any animal welfare concerns.

Affordability Gap remains

While Heura’s York-style ham offers a high-quality alternative to meat, there is still a price premium. A packet of Heura’s faux ham costs around €2.99 for just 78g (four slices), whereas a 200g packet of pig-based ham can be purchased for around €2. This affordability gap limits consumer adoption, especially during a period of high food inflation and tight food budgets. Heura acknowledges that price-parity with meat products is a challenge that needs to be addressed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Cook Everything Vegetarian EBook
TECHNOLOGY

How To Cook Everything Vegetarian EBook

by Cindi Mota | 23 August 2023
14 Best eBook Deals for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best eBook Deals for 2023

by Shantee Spellman | 13 September 2023
3D Printing Tech Just Reimagined The Meat Industry
TECHNOLOGY

3D Printing Tech Just Reimagined The Meat Industry

by Albert De Venecia | 21 October 2022
Green Chef Menu Review: Is It Worth Your Money?
TECH REVIEWS

Green Chef Menu Review: Is It Worth Your Money?

by Albert De Venecia | 6 October 2020
Are Purple Carrot Reviews Correct? (Meal Delivery Review)
TECH REVIEWS

Are Purple Carrot Reviews Correct? (Meal Delivery Review)

by Albert De Venecia | 24 September 2020
Bird Removed From NYSE As It Struggles To Maintain Market Cap
News

Bird Removed From NYSE As It Struggles To Maintain Market Cap

by Helga Mclaurin | 2 October 2023
Who To Follow In Instagram
TECHNOLOGY

Who To Follow In Instagram

by Sande Irons | 15 September 2023
Veestro Review: Is It the Best Meal Delivery for Vegans?
TECH REVIEWS

Veestro Review: Is It the Best Meal Delivery for Vegans?

by Albert De Venecia | 15 October 2020

Recent Stories

Heura Introduces “York Ham Style Slices” To Its 100% Plant-Based Vegan Mix
News

Heura Introduces “York Ham Style Slices” To Its 100% Plant-Based Vegan Mix

by Adeline Queen | 10 October 2023
Orus Raises $11.6 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Its Insurance Products For Small Businesses
News

Orus Raises $11.6 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Its Insurance Products For Small Businesses

by Adeline Queen | 10 October 2023
Indian Banks Attract Interest From VC Funds And Startups
News

Indian Banks Attract Interest From VC Funds And Startups

by Adeline Queen | 10 October 2023
X Introduces New Control To Restrict Replies To Verified Accounts
News

X Introduces New Control To Restrict Replies To Verified Accounts

by Adeline Queen | 10 October 2023
Unity CEO John Riccitiello Steps Down, Former Red Hat Exec Jim Whitehurst Takes Over
News

Unity CEO John Riccitiello Steps Down, Former Red Hat Exec Jim Whitehurst Takes Over

by Adeline Queen | 10 October 2023
Braid, Backed By Index And Accel, Unexpectedly Ceases Operations
News

Braid, Backed By Index And Accel, Unexpectedly Ceases Operations

by Adeline Queen | 10 October 2023
Castelion Emerges From Stealth, Aims To Mass-Produce Defense Hardware
News

Castelion Emerges From Stealth, Aims To Mass-Produce Defense Hardware

by Adeline Queen | 10 October 2023
Espresso Displays Unveils Ultra-Portable 4K Monitor: The Espresso 17 Pro
News

Espresso Displays Unveils Ultra-Portable 4K Monitor: The Espresso 17 Pro

by Adeline Queen | 10 October 2023