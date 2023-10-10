Newsnews
News

Indian Banks Attract Interest From VC Funds And Startups

Written by: Gaylene Rodriguez | Published: 10 October 2023
indian-banks-attract-interest-from-vc-funds-and-startups
News

Indian startups and venture capital funds are seizing a rare opportunity in the country as they rush to invest in banks. Prominent names like Premji Invest, Multiples, Zerodha, Gaja Capital, and MobiKwik are now evaluating an investment in Nainital Bank, a subsidiary of Bank of Baroda. This move comes as four consortia, with a total of 16 participants, compete for the Bank of Baroda unit.

Key Takeaway

Indian startups and venture capital funds are actively exploring investment opportunities in Indian banks, aiming to leverage these partnerships for future collaborations and increased revenue growth. The scarcity of banking licenses in the country has made such investments highly sought after by startups.

Exploring Investment Opportunities

Additionally, Lightspeed India Venture Partners and Elevation Capital are separately assessing whether to invest in Shivalik Small Finance Bank. The involvement of these venture capital firms demonstrates their keen interest in leveraging partnerships with traditional banks for potential future collaborations with their fintech portfolios.

Last year, Accel and Quona backed Shivalik Bank, a move that was seen as highly unusual at the time. Now, the bank is seeking fresh funds, which has sparked talks regarding its valuation, estimated to be under $100 million. However, new investors are only permitted to acquire a maximum stake of 4.9% in the bank.

Startups like Jupiter, backed by Peak XV, have also explored the possibility of investing in a bank. The scarcity of banking licenses in the country makes such investments highly attractive to startups, as they can benefit from reduced capital acquisition costs and potential revenue growth through partnerships with traditional banks.

The Road to Banking Licenses

Obtaining a banking license or merging with a bank remains a rarity in the South Asian market due to increased regulatory oversight. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected many applications for universal banks in recent years.

However, the RBI’s guidelines became clearer last year, prompting fintech startups operating in lending and card issuance categories to rework their strategies. Recently, Bengaluru-based Slice received regulatory approval to merge with North East Small Finance Bank, marking a significant milestone for the Indian fintech sector.

In 2021, the RBI granted a small finance bank license to a consortium formed by Centrum Financial Services and fintech BharatPe. This move aimed to address capital-starved situations and mitigate the aftermath of a scam-tainted small lender called PMC.

Despite the potential benefits of investing in banks, some industry players admit that they do not have a clear thesis on how a banking license would necessarily help their startups. Nevertheless, several investors are participating in the bidding process due to competitive pressures.

The landscape for Indian fintech is evolving, with greater collaboration between startups and traditional banks becoming more evident. As the financial services sector undergoes transformation, these strategic partnerships could shape the future of the Indian fintech ecosystem.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Somani’s Offline Raises $2M To Build A Community For Top Indian Startup Founders
News

Somani’s Offline Raises $2M To Build A Community For Top Indian Startup Founders

by Ardenia Bellamy | 20 September 2023
7 Global Investors Discuss African Tech At Kauffman Fellows’ First Summit On The Continent
News

7 Global Investors Discuss African Tech At Kauffman Fellows’ First Summit On The Continent

by Gretna Munger | 22 September 2023
P1 Ventures Closes $25M First Round For Second Fund, Expands Focus On AI
News

P1 Ventures Closes $25M First Round For Second Fund, Expands Focus On AI

by Devi Leigh | 26 September 2023
Indian Unicorn Fintech Slice Secures Rare Approval To Merge With Bank
News

Indian Unicorn Fintech Slice Secures Rare Approval To Merge With Bank

by Kiri Champlin | 4 October 2023
What Are Fintech Companies In India
AI

What Are Fintech Companies In India

by Myriam Theobald | 19 September 2023
New VC Fund Unconventional Ventures Closes In On €30M To Support Diverse European Teams
News

New VC Fund Unconventional Ventures Closes In On €30M To Support Diverse European Teams

by Emily Rincon | 5 September 2023
New Funding Boosts Onsurity’s Mission To Provide Insurance Solutions To Indian Enterprises
News

New Funding Boosts Onsurity’s Mission To Provide Insurance Solutions To Indian Enterprises

by Anjanette Plourde | 9 October 2023
New Funding Round Positions Lyten As An Emerging Player In The EV Battery Industry
News

New Funding Round Positions Lyten As An Emerging Player In The EV Battery Industry

by Morgen Russel | 13 September 2023

Recent Stories

Indian Banks Attract Interest From VC Funds And Startups
News

Indian Banks Attract Interest From VC Funds And Startups

by Gaylene Rodriguez | 10 October 2023
X Introduces New Control To Restrict Replies To Verified Accounts
News

X Introduces New Control To Restrict Replies To Verified Accounts

by Gaylene Rodriguez | 10 October 2023
Unity CEO John Riccitiello Steps Down, Former Red Hat Exec Jim Whitehurst Takes Over
News

Unity CEO John Riccitiello Steps Down, Former Red Hat Exec Jim Whitehurst Takes Over

by Gaylene Rodriguez | 10 October 2023
Braid, Backed By Index And Accel, Unexpectedly Ceases Operations
News

Braid, Backed By Index And Accel, Unexpectedly Ceases Operations

by Gaylene Rodriguez | 10 October 2023
Castelion Emerges From Stealth, Aims To Mass-Produce Defense Hardware
News

Castelion Emerges From Stealth, Aims To Mass-Produce Defense Hardware

by Gaylene Rodriguez | 10 October 2023
Espresso Displays Unveils Ultra-Portable 4K Monitor: The Espresso 17 Pro
News

Espresso Displays Unveils Ultra-Portable 4K Monitor: The Espresso 17 Pro

by Gaylene Rodriguez | 10 October 2023
The Psychology And Strategies Behind Successful Startup Deal-Making
News

The Psychology And Strategies Behind Successful Startup Deal-Making

by Gaylene Rodriguez | 10 October 2023
ChatGPT Mobile App Sets Revenue Record Of $4.58M In September, But Growth Slows
News

ChatGPT Mobile App Sets Revenue Record Of $4.58M In September, But Growth Slows

by Gaylene Rodriguez | 10 October 2023