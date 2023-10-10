Newsnews
X Introduces New Control To Restrict Replies To Verified Accounts

Written by: Heloise Kiefer | Published: 10 October 2023
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has implemented a new control feature that allows users to limit replies to only verified accounts. This move aims to combat the issue of spam bots and enhance user experience. Unlike previous restrictions, this new control is not exclusive to paid X Premium accounts. Non-paying users also have the option to prevent non-verified accounts from replying to their posts.

Key Takeaway

X has introduced a new control that limits replies to verified accounts, offering users a way to combat spam bots and improve the quality of conversations on the platform.

Shortly after the announcement, technology entrepreneur Elon Musk expressed his approval of the new control, stating that it would help mitigate the prevalence of spam bots. Musk, who is known for his active presence on social media, was likely referring to the new feature’s potential to reduce spam and maintain a higher quality of conversation on the platform.

This is not the first time X has incorporated reply controls into its platform. In 2020, the company introduced the option to limit replies to “Accounts you follow” or “Only accounts you mention” before posting a tweet. Building on this, X expanded the feature in 2021, allowing users to control replies even after a tweet is published. However, it is important to note that while users can set restrictions on replies, individuals can still quote the original post, expanding the potential reach of the conversation.

Verified accounts have long been given special attention on X, with the platform offering prioritized ranking in conversations and search as a perk of its subscription service. By adding the new control to restrict replies to only verified accounts, X is further increasing the visibility and prominence of its paid users.

While the intention behind this new control is to reduce spam and enhance overall user experience, it is crucial to recognize that being verified does not guarantee the accuracy or reliability of the information shared. Recently, a report from NBC News raised concerns about verified accounts posting false news about U.S. President Joe Biden allocating $8 billion in military aid to Israel. Thus, while the control helps address spam-related issues, users must remain vigilant in discerning the accuracy of verified accounts’ content.

