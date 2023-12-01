The Future Of Content Moderation: Bluesky Rolls Out Automated Moderation Tools And Enhanced User Controls

Bluesky, the decentralized social network aiming to challenge Twitter/X, is taking proactive steps to address content moderation concerns. In an effort to enhance user safety and strengthen community guidelines, Bluesky has recently deployed advanced automated moderation tools and introduced new features to empower users in controlling their online experience.

Key Takeaway Bluesky is implementing advanced automated moderation tools to flag and review content that violates its Community Guidelines, ensuring a safer online experience for its users.

Automated Moderation Tools for Enhanced Safety

Bluesky recognizes the importance of robust moderation to foster a positive online environment. To tackle this issue, the company has developed a suite of advanced automated tooling designed to identify and flag content that violates the platform’s Community Guidelines. Once flagged, the content is promptly reviewed by Bluesky’s dedicated moderation team to determine appropriate action.

This new system not only expedites the moderation process but also endeavors to shield users from offensive and inappropriate content. By allowing moderators to review potentially offensive content without user visibility, Bluesky aims to strike a balance between upholding community standards and preserving user privacy.

User Empowerment through Enhanced Controls

Bluesky isn’t stopping at automated moderation; it is also empowering its users with greater control over their online presence. One notable addition is the reinstatement of the ability for users to self-report mislabeled content. Users can now flag their own posts if they believe the content has been inaccurately labeled. Additionally, Bluesky plans to enable users to report incorrect labels on behalf of other accounts until the self-reporting feature is fully implemented.

Moreover, Bluesky has introduced new features, such as user lists and moderation lists, which offer users flexibility in managing their online interactions. User lists provide a generic grouping of users for easy access and engagement, while moderation lists allow users to mute or block multiple accounts simultaneously. These features streamline user control, simplifying the management of unwanted interactions and fostering a personalized online experience.

Bluesky’s commitment to user feedback is evident in its development of the ability to control who can respond to posts—a feature already offered by X. Users will soon have the option to limit replies to only people they follow or specific lists, offering greater control over their conversations and fostering a more tailored experience.

Despite these notable improvements, some Bluesky users are advocating for the ability to set their accounts to private, especially after the introduction of a public web interface that allows non-invited users to browse posts. Some users prefer the privacy offered by a friends-only account type, similar to X, in order to limit their audience and protect sensitive content. Additionally, users are calling for the ability to remove followers and urging Bluesky to take stronger actions against accounts that violate community guidelines.

In conclusion, Bluesky’s deployment of advanced automated moderation tools and user-centric features shows its dedication to enhancing content moderation and user safety. This proactive approach aims to create a positive and secure space for users to express themselves and foster meaningful connections.