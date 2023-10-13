Newsnews
Welcome To The Exciting World Of Food Tech: Mammoth Meatballs, Plant-Based Ham, And Cultivated Bluefin Tuna

Written by: Malinda Kenyon | Published: 14 October 2023
Food tech startups continue to push boundaries and offer innovative alternatives to traditional food products. From laboratory-grown meats to AI-powered food recognition, the industry is teeming with exciting developments. Here’s a roundup of some of the latest news and breakthroughs in the food tech space:

Key Takeaway

The food tech industry is experiencing a wave of innovations that have the potential to revolutionize the way we produce and consume food. From cultivated meats to AI-powered food recognition, these advancements are not only addressing sustainability and environmental concerns but also creating exciting alternatives for consumers.

Making Exotic Meats a Reality

A recent debate on the merits of cultivated meat technology sparked interest in the possibility of producing more exotic meats. Vow, a company known for creating a wooly mammoth meatball, has made headlines for its unconventional approach. However, experts argue that the focus should be on mainstream products like cultivated chicken and beef, without resorting to gimmicks of using exotic or extinct animals.

Cultivated Meat Scaling Challenge

With the government’s approval and growing interest from restaurants, cultivated meats may soon become a reality. However, one major challenge that companies face is scaling up production to meet the demand. BioCraft Pet Nutrition, for example, is leveraging artificial intelligence to accelerate and reduce costs in the production of cultivated chicken for pet food.

Animal-Free Dairy Proteins

France-based startup Bon Vivant has secured €15 million in funding to further develop its precision fermentation techniques. The company aims to reprogram yeast microorganisms to produce animal-free milk proteins with a significantly lower environmental footprint compared to traditional dairy. This innovative approach has the potential to revolutionize the dairy industry.

Plant-Based “Ham” Slices

Heura, a Spanish company, is making waves with its 100% plant-based “ham” slices. While the taste may be a point of debate, the resemblance to traditional cold cuts is striking. Soon, consumers in Spain and France will have the chance to try this innovative plant-based alternative.

Cultivated Bluefin Tuna Production

Israeli startup Wanda Fish Technologies has recently raised $7 million in funding to produce cultivated bluefin tuna. Bluefin tuna is a popular meat choice, and Wanda Fish aims to replicate the texture, flavor, and nutritional value of wild-caught fish using muscle and fat cells. With the increasing demand for sustainable seafood, cultivated bluefin tuna could be a game-changer in the industry.

AI-Powered Food Recognition

Indian health and wellness startup HealthifyMe has introduced an AI-powered feature that automatically recognizes Indian food from images for calorie intake tracking. This innovative technology allows users to track their meal intake more efficiently. While not directly related to food tech, it exemplifies the potential of AI in revolutionizing the way we interact with food.

