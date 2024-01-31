Newsnews
Mark Zuckerberg Suggests Apple And Google Manage Parental Consent For Apps, Not Meta

Written by: Lynde Wynne | Published: 1 February 2024
mark-zuckerberg-suggests-apple-and-google-manage-parental-consent-for-apps-not-meta
In a recent online safety hearing, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reiterated his stance that companies like his should not be responsible for managing parental consent systems for kids’ use of social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram. Instead, he proposed that the responsibility should lie with app store providers like Apple and Google.

Key Takeaway

Mark Zuckerberg suggests that app store providers such as Apple and Google should take on the responsibility of managing parental consent for kids’ use of social media apps, rather than placing the burden on companies like Meta.

Meta’s Proposal

Last November, Meta put forth a proposal advocating for Apple and Google to take a more active role in ensuring kids’ and teens’ safety by mandating parental approval for users aged 13 to 15 when downloading certain apps. Meta’s global head of safety, Antigone Davis, emphasized the need for an industry-wide standard, asserting that all apps should be subject to the same consistent requirements.

Leveling the Playing Field

Meta’s proposal aims to maintain a level playing field between the company and its competitors, despite its massive user base of 3.14 billion people across its social networking services. By advocating for industry-wide standards, Meta seeks to ensure uniformity in safety measures across all platforms.

Zuckerberg’s Argument

Zuckerberg cited Meta’s research, indicating that parents desire greater control over apps accessed through smartphones and app stores. He emphasized the need to streamline the process for parents without requiring them to upload identification to verify their parental status for each app used by their children.

Shifting Responsibility

By suggesting that Apple and Google should handle parental consent, Zuckerberg strategically positions Meta’s proposal as a means to uphold user privacy without the need for ID verification. He also highlighted Apple’s existing requirement for parental consent in the context of in-app purchases, subtly challenging the company to extend this to app downloads as well.

Meta’s Response to Apple

Meta’s proposal also serves as a response to its ongoing conflict with Apple, particularly in light of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency feature, which has impacted Meta’s advertising business. By leveraging Apple’s commission structure for in-app purchases, Meta underscores the potential trade-off between Apple’s profits and its responsibility for parental consent.

