Mark Zuckerberg Prefers Meta Quest 3 Over Apple’s Vision Pro

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, recently tried out Apple’s Vision Pro headset and surprisingly, he believes that Meta Quest 3 is a superior product. In a video shared on his Instagram account, Zuckerberg expressed his opinion, stating that he not only considers Quest 3 to be a better value but also a better product overall compared to Apple’s Vision Pro.

Zuckerberg’s Comparison

Zuckerberg highlighted the comfort factor, emphasizing that Quest 3 is more comfortable for activities such as exercising and gaming due to its lighter weight, approximately 120 grams less than the Vision Pro. He also criticized Apple’s headset for compromising on device quality, comfort, and ergonomics in pursuit of higher resolution screens.

Advantages of Meta Quest 3

During the demonstration of the passthrough capabilities with browser windows, Zuckerberg pointed out that Quest 3 offers a wider field of view with brighter screens. He also emphasized the superiority of Quest’s combination of hand tracking and physical controls. Additionally, he mentioned the potential reintroduction of eye tracking, a feature initially introduced in the Quest Pro, to more affordable headsets.

Content and Gaming Capabilities

Zuckerberg claimed that Quest 3 allows users to play Xbox and watch YouTube on a large screen, while also highlighting the absence of an official YouTube app for the Vision Pro. Although a third-party YouTube app called Juno is available for the Vision Pro, Zuckerberg emphasized the seamless experience offered by Quest 3 in this aspect.

Market Positioning

Meta’s extensive library of partners, including Roblox, and the availability of multiple headsets at reduced prices were also mentioned. In contrast, Apple is a relatively new player in the mixed reality/virtual reality market, and Meta aims to maintain its competitive edge in the face of this new competition.