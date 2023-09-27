meta-quest-3-set-to-introduce-xbox-cloud-gaming-in-december

In a major announcement made during Meta’s Connect conference, the tech giant revealed that the highly anticipated Meta Quest 3 VR headset will include Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service. This collaboration is a significant development for enthusiasts of Meta’s mixed reality devices, bringing a new level of gaming immersion to the platform.

Key Takeaway Meta Quest 3 users can look forward to an enhanced gaming experience as the Xbox Cloud Gaming service makes its way to the VR platform in December. By combining the immersive capabilities of mixed reality with traditional gaming setup, Meta aims to provide users with a versatile and personalized gaming environment.

The Xbox Cloud Gaming Experience on Meta Quest 3

Similar to Apple’s Vision Pro headset concept, the Xbox Cloud Gaming feature on Meta Quest 3 offers users a virtual screen that can be positioned and resized within a virtual or mixed reality environment. Essentially, it replicates the experience of gaming on a large television screen, delivering a more traditional gaming setup for players.

Meta’s decision to incorporate this functionality acknowledges the appeal of both immersive, native gaming experiences and the comfort of a conventional gaming setup. By providing a private face-mounted theater, Meta Quest 3 allows users to enjoy a wide range of gaming experiences in their own virtual space.

Launch Timeline

During the announcement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that the integration of Xbox Cloud Gaming into Meta Quest 3 will take place in December. While an exact launch date was not provided, anticipation is building among users eager to dive into the world of immersive gaming that combines the power of Xbox Cloud Gaming with the Meta Quest 3 VR headset.