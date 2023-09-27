Newsnews
New Meta Quest 3 Targets Consumer Mixed Reality

Written by: Rafa Schutt | Published: 28 September 2023
Meta, the parent company of Oculus, is back with its latest offering in the virtual reality (VR) headset market. The newly announced Meta Quest 3 is set to revolutionize the world of mixed reality, catering to both consumers and enterprise clients. While the Quest Pro targeted the enterprise market, the Quest 3 aims to provide a more immersive VR experience for consumers.

Key Takeaway

Meta’s Quest 3 is a game-changer in the virtual reality headset market, targeting both consumers and enterprise clients. With its mixed reality capabilities, advanced technology, and comfortable design, the Quest 3 offers an immersive and versatile VR experience. Pre-orders are now available, with shipping starting on 10/10.

The Power of Mixed Reality

Meta has recognized the potential of mixed reality, allowing users to seamlessly switch between virtual reality and augmented reality experiences. The Quest 3 utilizes passthrough technology, utilizing onboard cameras to reconstruct the real-world environment and overlay digital content. This opens up a wide range of possibilities, from immersive gaming to practical applications in training and prototyping.

Impressive Technological Advancements

The Quest 3 boasts several technological advancements that enhance the user experience. The full-color passthrough tech has 10 times more pixels than its predecessor, delivering stunning visuals. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip, the Quest 3 offers double the GPU processing power compared to the previous generation, resulting in improved graphics and smoother performance.

Comfort and Convenience

The Quest 3 weighs in at a relatively light 515 grams, making it more comfortable to wear for extended periods compared to its predecessor, the Quest Pro. The visuals have also been improved, with higher resolution and crisper images. The addition of 40% louder speakers and 3D spatial audio technology further enhances the immersion.

Intuitive Control and Long Battery Life

The Quest 3 comes with redesigned Touch Plus controllers that offer improved haptic feedback and a more ergonomic design. The controllers weigh 38 grams lighter than the previous generation, providing a better overall user experience. The headset itself has a battery life of up to 2.2 hours on average, making it suitable for various applications, including gaming, media consumption, and social interactions.

If you’re considering purchasing the Quest 3, Meta is offering incentives. The 128GB model is priced at $499 and comes with a free copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2 if purchased before 1/27/24. For those opting for the 512GB model priced at $650, Meta is offering the game along with a six-month Meta Quest+ subscription. Get ready to dive into a whole new realm of mixed reality with the Meta Quest 3.

