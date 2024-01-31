Newsnews
Cerulean: The New Tool Empowering Ocean Pollution Watchdogs

Written by: Jinny Bednar | Published: 1 February 2024
The nonprofit organization SkyTruth has launched Cerulean, an orbital monitoring platform that aims to revolutionize the detection of coastal water pollution. This new tool utilizes satellite imagery and advanced data analysis to identify and track polluters, as well as provide improved estimates of pollution in waters around the world.

Key Takeaway

Cerulean, developed by SkyTruth, is a powerful orbital monitoring platform that leverages satellite imagery and advanced data analysis to identify and track polluters, as well as provide improved estimates of pollution in coastal waters.

Enhanced Monitoring Capabilities

Cerulean is designed to ingest and analyze orbital imagery and other data to identify and catch polluters, as well as provide improved estimates of pollution in waters around the world. The platform utilizes synthetic aperture radar data to detect differences in textures on the surface, allowing it to distinguish between oil slicks and other natural occurrences. Additionally, Cerulean incorporates a machine learning model that can identify suspicious slicks or trails and track vessels that may be associated with these incidents.

Collaborative Efforts

SkyTruth has collaborated with various organizations and individuals to utilize Cerulean in monitoring and addressing pollution issues. For instance, the Interamerican Association for Environmental Defense is using Cerulean to monitor deep-water drilling infrastructure for leaks and spills, with the goal of creating daily alerts for fishermen and pursuing litigation to seek compensation for the harm caused by these spills. Similarly, the Indonesia Ocean Justice Initiative aims to quantify and improve accountability for the frequent spills in Indonesia, leveraging Cerulean data to drive change in the country’s regulatory structure.

Impact and Future Plans

The use of Cerulean has already led to significant findings, such as the exposure of the actual scale of bilge dumping, which is a crucial step in creating new practices and regulations around it. Looking ahead, SkyTruth plans to further enhance Cerulean by improving the machine learning model, implementing an interface for users to set up alerts for new slicks, and conducting more training and feedback sessions with partners.

