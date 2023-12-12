Newsnews
OurSky Raises $9.5 Million To Build Developer Platform For Space Data

Written by: Christan Grisham | Published: 12 December 2023
Welcome back to Max Q, where we bring you the latest news and updates from the world of space exploration. In this issue, we have exciting news about OurSky, a startup that aims to make space observational data more accessible through their innovative software platform and global telescope network. OurSky recently announced that they have successfully closed a $9.5 million seed funding round, led by Upfront Ventures and joined by Oceans Ventures, Venrex Investment Management, Marlinspike Partners, and Embedded Ventures. This funding will enable OurSky to further accelerate the deployment of telescopes and their developer platform.

Key Takeaway

OurSky has secured $9.5 million in seed funding to support the development of their innovative developer platform for space data. This funding will enable the deployment of additional telescopes and further advancements in their software infrastructure. Moreover, DARPA’s initiative to develop technological frameworks for a lunar future and the call for closer scrutiny of launch mishap investigations highlight the continued growth and advancements in the space industry.

OurSky’s Vision for a Developer Platform in the Sky

OurSky, founded just last year, has a grand vision of creating a developer platform for the sky. By leveraging advanced technology and their global telescope network, they aim to democratize access to space observational data. Their software platform will allow developers from different industries to tap into a vast collection of space data and integrate it into their applications and projects. With this new funding, OurSky is one step closer to turning their vision into a reality.

Contributors to the Funding Round

Leading the seed funding round is Upfront Ventures, a prominent venture capital firm known for their investments in groundbreaking startups. Joining them are Oceans Ventures, Venrex Investment Management, Marlinspike Partners, and Embedded Ventures, all of whom recognize the immense potential of OurSky’s developer platform. This funding will not only support the deployment of additional telescopes but also help develop and refine their software infrastructure.

Other Space News

In addition to the exciting developments at OurSky, there are other noteworthy space-related events happening in the industry:

Cambium’s Revolutionary Approach to Advanced Materials Development

Cambium, a startup founded in 2020, is using the wealth of knowledge and complexity found in biological systems to advance materials development. By exploring the potential applications in defense, aerospace, automotive, and more, Cambium is poised to disrupt the industry with their novel approach.

Technological Frameworks for Lunar Future

DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, has selected 14 companies to participate in a study aimed at developing technological frameworks for a future on the moon. This initiative highlights the growing interest and investment in lunar exploration and sets the stage for groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in space technology.

Scrutiny of Launch Mishap Investigations

A recent report by a federal watchdog has called for closer scrutiny of launch providers’ self-investigations in cases of launch mishaps. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has allowed launch providers to conduct their own investigations in most instances since the turn of the century. However, this report highlights the need for stricter oversight and evaluation to ensure safety and reliability in the space industry.

That’s all for this issue of Max Q. Join us again for more exciting updates and news from the world of space exploration. If you enjoy reading Max Q, don’t forget to share it with a friend!

